Friday, September 9, 2016

Breaking News UPDATED: Tornado leaves damage in its wake

How they line up: Illinois vs. North Carolina
How they line up: Illinois vs. North Carolina

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 8:01pm | Matt Daniels
Illini (1-0)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

5    Running back    Ke’Shawn Vaughn    5-10    210    So.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Fr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Malik Turner. Yes, North Carolina’s run defense is porous recently, opening the door for a big game from Ke’Shawn Vaughn or Kendrick Foster. But if Turner can stretch the field like he did against Murray State last Saturday on more than a few passes from Wes Lunt, this Illinois offense becomes more balanced and capable of producing game-changing plays.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

5    Weakside linebacker    James Crawford    6-2    220    Jr.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.

30    Strong safety    Julian Hylton    6-0    205    So.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. A solid Illinois debut by the graduate transfer from California resulted in a game-high 11 tackles. He seems capable of compiling double-digit tackles each game, particularly with this one because it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be on the bench with the outcome well in hand when the third quarter arrives. If he finishes tackles and wraps up like he did against Murray State, Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan might not have room to break any long runs.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-0 at Illinois, 1-0 overall in first season)

Tar Heels (0-1)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
10    Quarterback    Mitch Trubisky    6-3    225    Jr.

34    Running back    Elijah Hood    6-0    230    Jr.

13    Wide receiver    Mack Hollins    6-4    215    Sr.

3    Wide receiver    Ryan Switzer    5-10    185    Sr.

84    Wide receiver    Bug Howard    6-5    220    Sr.

82    Tight end    Brandon Fritts    6-4    240    So.

75    Left tackle    Bentley Spain    6-6    300    Jr.

70    Left guard    Caleb Peterson    6-5    300    Sr.

68    Center    Lucas Crowley    6-3    290    Sr.

76    Right tackle    R.J. Prince    6-6    310    Jr.

71    Right guard    Jon Heck    6-6    310    Sr.

Player to watch: Elijah Hood. A tough, punishing runner with good speed, Hood finished third in the ACC last season with 1,463 yards. But he managed only 72 yards on 10 carries against Georgia, a puzzling surprise for UNC fans. He’ll aim for his second 100-yard game against the Illini after he sliced up Illinois for 129 yards last season in Chapel Hill.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
53    End    Malik Carney    6-3    230    So.

90    Tackle    Nazair Jones    6-5    310    Jr.

97    Tackle    Jalen Dalton    6-6    300    So.

45    End    Mikey Bart    6-3    270    Sr.

36    Weakside linebacker    Cole Holcomb    6-1    220    Jr.

56    Middle linebacker    Andre Smith    6-0    240    So.

23    Strongside linebacker    Cayson Collins    6-1    235    Jr.

6    Cornerback    M.J. Stewart    5-11    200    Jr.

26    Free safety    Dominquie Green    5-11    190    Sr.

15    Strong safety    Donnie Miles    5-11    205    Jr.

2    Cornerback    Des Lawrence    6-1    185    Sr.

Player to watch: M.J. Stewart. North Carolina posted the most interceptions last season in the ACC with 17, and Stewart contributed more than his fair share with four picks. Illinois will try to keep the Tar Heels’ defense honest with a blend of run and pass, but when Lunt drops back to pass and throws near Stewart, the Illini quarterback better be accurate.

Head coach: Larry Fedora (32-21 at North Carolina; 66-40 overall in nine seasons)

Prediction: North Carolina 31, Illinois 17
Dawuane Smoot said he and the rest of his teammates were hearing earlier this week a sellout might transpire at Memorial Stadium. While a late push with walk-up sales might make that happen, this is the most anticipated nonconference home game any of the current Illini have ever played in. The early emotion and adrenaline will carry Illinois in the first half, but the Tar Heels’ offense is too talented to stay under wraps the whole night at Memorial Stadium. North Carolina pulls away late, but Smith still is able to find some positives to build on after his first loss at Illinois. (N-G prediction record: 1-0)
 

jjrepp wrote 1 hour 35 min ago

Your prediction may be 1 - 0, but you were way off on the score. I believe it was something like 27 - 14.