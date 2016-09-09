How they line up: Illinois vs. North Carolina

Illini (1-0)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.

5 Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn 5-10 210 So.

39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.

19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.

11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.

87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.

57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.

72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Fr.

71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.

53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.

67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.

Player to watch: Malik Turner. Yes, North Carolina’s run defense is porous recently, opening the door for a big game from Ke’Shawn Vaughn or Kendrick Foster. But if Turner can stretch the field like he did against Murray State last Saturday on more than a few passes from Wes Lunt, this Illinois offense becomes more balanced and capable of producing game-changing plays.



Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.

11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.

16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.

6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.

5 Weakside linebacker James Crawford 6-2 220 Jr.

10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.

33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.

1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.

3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.

30 Strong safety Julian Hylton 6-0 205 So.

24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.

Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. A solid Illinois debut by the graduate transfer from California resulted in a game-high 11 tackles. He seems capable of compiling double-digit tackles each game, particularly with this one because it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be on the bench with the outcome well in hand when the third quarter arrives. If he finishes tackles and wraps up like he did against Murray State, Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan might not have room to break any long runs.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-0 at Illinois, 1-0 overall in first season)



Tar Heels (0-1)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

10 Quarterback Mitch Trubisky 6-3 225 Jr.

34 Running back Elijah Hood 6-0 230 Jr.

13 Wide receiver Mack Hollins 6-4 215 Sr.

3 Wide receiver Ryan Switzer 5-10 185 Sr.

84 Wide receiver Bug Howard 6-5 220 Sr.

82 Tight end Brandon Fritts 6-4 240 So.

75 Left tackle Bentley Spain 6-6 300 Jr.

70 Left guard Caleb Peterson 6-5 300 Sr.

68 Center Lucas Crowley 6-3 290 Sr.

76 Right tackle R.J. Prince 6-6 310 Jr.

71 Right guard Jon Heck 6-6 310 Sr.

Player to watch: Elijah Hood. A tough, punishing runner with good speed, Hood finished third in the ACC last season with 1,463 yards. But he managed only 72 yards on 10 carries against Georgia, a puzzling surprise for UNC fans. He’ll aim for his second 100-yard game against the Illini after he sliced up Illinois for 129 yards last season in Chapel Hill.

Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

53 End Malik Carney 6-3 230 So.

90 Tackle Nazair Jones 6-5 310 Jr.

97 Tackle Jalen Dalton 6-6 300 So.

45 End Mikey Bart 6-3 270 Sr.

36 Weakside linebacker Cole Holcomb 6-1 220 Jr.

56 Middle linebacker Andre Smith 6-0 240 So.

23 Strongside linebacker Cayson Collins 6-1 235 Jr.

6 Cornerback M.J. Stewart 5-11 200 Jr.

26 Free safety Dominquie Green 5-11 190 Sr.

15 Strong safety Donnie Miles 5-11 205 Jr.

2 Cornerback Des Lawrence 6-1 185 Sr.

Player to watch: M.J. Stewart. North Carolina posted the most interceptions last season in the ACC with 17, and Stewart contributed more than his fair share with four picks. Illinois will try to keep the Tar Heels’ defense honest with a blend of run and pass, but when Lunt drops back to pass and throws near Stewart, the Illini quarterback better be accurate.

Head coach: Larry Fedora (32-21 at North Carolina; 66-40 overall in nine seasons)



Prediction: North Carolina 31, Illinois 17

Dawuane Smoot said he and the rest of his teammates were hearing earlier this week a sellout might transpire at Memorial Stadium. While a late push with walk-up sales might make that happen, this is the most anticipated nonconference home game any of the current Illini have ever played in. The early emotion and adrenaline will carry Illinois in the first half, but the Tar Heels’ offense is too talented to stay under wraps the whole night at Memorial Stadium. North Carolina pulls away late, but Smith still is able to find some positives to build on after his first loss at Illinois. (N-G prediction record: 1-0)

