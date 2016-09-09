Talking points: How North Carolina analyst sees it

We asked Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer reporter Andrew Carter for his thoughts on North Carolina going into Saturday night's game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium:



No real long-term ramifications after the Tim Beckman departure, though that was an embarrassing, albeit brief, episode for Larry Fedora and Bubba Cunningham, the UNC athletic director.



Carol Folt, the chancellor, was indeed pretty upset judging from her tersely worded statement that indicated she’d only found out about Beckman’s presence after it became public (thanks to your story, by the way). Fair or unfair, right or wrong, UNC is probably the least appropriate place in the country for someone like Beckman to get a second chance — even in the kind of low-level volunteer position that he assumed there. Whether Beckman deserves such a second chance is debatable, too, given everything he did at Illinois.



I think Fedora had his heart in the right place — he was trying to help out a friend. But Fedora had to anticipate the backlash of such a move, and it seemed like he underestimated what the reaction would be and the perception of such an association. And then the move was doomed from the start, anyway, without Folt’s approval. As Cunningham said, it was a learning experience for UNC — though you have to wonder why Fedora thought this was a good idea in the first place.



The Georgia game provided UNC with a rare opportunity to break through in a big way on a national stage.



The Tar Heels didn’t take advantage of that, but they have to be sure that there is no emotional hangover, no letdown, at Illinois. A loss at Illinois and all of a sudden things get really dicey for UNC, which began the season with a lot of momentum and high hopes. UNC football fans approached this season with a lot of optimism — and with good reason after an 11-win season last year.



It’s important for the program to build on that, for the sake of a bunch of things that don’t necessarily have to do with this particular team: recruiting, increasing fan support, etc.



If UNC were to lose (today), I can’t imagine the atmosphere at Kenan Stadium would be very festive the following week for the home opener. Psychologically, especially, this is just a big game for UNC.



I don’t know how under the radar he is, but last week, T.J. Logan, the senior running back, showed how valuable he can be. Logan sometimes doesn’t get a lot of touches, and he’s often overshadowed by Elijah Hood, a junior who has All-America potential. Against Georgia, though, Logan was UNC’s best player. He scored on a 21-yard touchdown run. Before that, he returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He averaged 13 yards per carry. I’m wondering if Logan secured a larger role in the offense with that kind of performance. He certainly seems deserving.



I’m going with UNC 34, Illinois 24. Closer than it was last season in Chapel Hill, but eventually I think the Tar Heels get going offensively and pull away with a late touchdown. I expect it to be more competitive, though, and the Tar Heels are concerned about the Illini’s defense — especially the defensive front.





