Tate: Heels defense, Illini offense at forefront

And now, The Game!



Forget the fumbled “hiring” of Tim Beckman. North Carolina coach Larry Fedora simply wanted to help his friend with a volunteer assignment, and it backfired.



Disregard the interminable NCAA investigation of UNC’s academic fraud. We still could be wondering about Tar Heels sanctions when March Madness rolls around.



The only thing that matters Saturday is the 6:42 p.m. game. And the “Lovie Smith effect” has turned it into the hottest Illini football ticket in five years.



Will the atmosphere affect the outcome? Absolutely. Cal transfer Hardy Nickerson, who produced 11 tackles in his UI debut, put it best: “You sign up for games like this. It’s a night game, and we’ll play like our hair is on fire.”



If the attendance reaches 52,000, it’ll be the largest UI crowd since Ron Zook’s 16th-ranked, 6-0 team drew 55,229 for a 17-7 loss to Ohio State in 2011. Illini Nation is fired up even as Carolina arrives as a nine-point favorite.



Line play will be critical



Like most showdowns, it’ll be resolved in the trenches. In this regard, Carolina’s greatest concern — defense vs. the run — will square off against the UI’s weakest asset, its running game.



Last Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla., Baylor bombarded the Tar Heels with 645 yards rushing in a 49-38 Russell Athletic Bowl win. Johnny Jefferson gained 299 yards by himself.



OK, Baylor’s offense was extraordinary. But when Carolina gave up 289 yards in last Saturday’s 33-24 opening loss to Georgia — 222 by Bulldog Nick Chubb — the last four opponents showed an average of 390 yards on the ground. That includes North Carolina State (308) and Clemson (319) from last November.



Yes, those are quality opponents. And despite this apparent weakness, Carolina had a 10-point lead on Georgia midway in the third quarter before eight Tar Heels penalties in the next six possessions (both ways) helped turn the outcome in Georgia’s favor.



Fedora harped on tackling, mentioning it repeatedly, at his Tuesday news conference and said that’ll be the point of emphasis for his team against Illinois ... along with avoiding penalties.



Finding room in running lanes



Can the Illini run the football? They did against a weak Purdue defense last year with 382 yards. But in the other seven Big Ten games, that pass-oriented Bill Cubit club averaged 74.4 yards on the ground. That computes to less than 19 yards rushing per quarter. Awful.



But subs Kendrick Foster (118 yards)and Reggie Corbin (71) erupted last weekend as the team rushed for 287 yards against Murray State. Coordinator Garrick McGee explained why the reserves posted such good numbers despite starter Ke’Shawn Vaughn being held to 49 in 17 carries.



“It had more to do with me,” McGee said. “I wanted to start the game with heavy, compact sets (a fullback), and establish ourselves as physically dominant. But they loaded the box (five linemen) against our heavy sets, and they were cutting the fullback and creating piles in the hole. We had nowhere to run, so we adjusted and determined the best way to run was to spread them out and use a one-back set. We did that in the middle of the second quarter. Foster’s first 56-yard run came in a four-wide set, and his second 56-yard run was in a three-wide set with a tight end on the field.



“We need to spread out to give us more lanes to run.”



Wes Lunt’s passing efficiency is dependent on an effective running game. But Illinois hasn’t produced a consistent ground attack since Mikel Leshoure completed his eligibility in 2010. The per-game average during the last four years (49 games) is less than 130 yards.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.