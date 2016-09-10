Asmussen: Loss exposed some Illini weaknesses

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois loss to North Carolina:

First impressions

■ Pffft. Air ... leaves ... balloon. At least for now.

Oh, there are still good feelings about the Lovie Smith era.

But his first team won’t finish undefeated or reach the College Football Playoffs. You knew that already.

Days after his Illinois contract was finalized, there are no promises Smith will be a success as a college head coach.

There are positive signs, to be sure. And it is way, way, way too early to make a guess on what will come in the next five-plus years.

Illinois has made a strong commitment to Smith — $21 million worth. And the coach has returned the loyalty by agreeing to a large buyout.

Saturday’s loss came against a good team, one talented enough to contend for the ACC title. Watch the scoreboard the rest of the season; Larry Fedora’s guys will beat a lot of good teams.

Smith will go back to work immediately. He will quickly put the loss behind him and move on to the next step.

■ At the start, it was the most electric atmosphere for an Illinois home game in at least five years. Probably back to the 2011 game against Michigan.

That was also the last time before Saturday that Illinois filled its building. The magic number is 60,670. Smith is already paying for his salary.

■ Watched the Illini Walk for the first time in the Lovie Smith era. The path to the locker room was lined with fans as the team went through at 4 p.m.

Most schools have their own version of the pregame ritual. The Illinois edition has evolved over the years and seems to have found a happy place. Never hurts to let the players know there are people who care.

■ Illinois had 63 recruits in town for Saturday’s game from far and wide. The players and their guests stood near the band when the team entered Memorial Stadium. A lot of big guys in the group. If you didn’t know better, you would mistake them for current Big Ten players.

■ There is no cheering in the press box. Except when a Big Ten team gets upset. After Illinois State hit a last-second field goal to win at Northwestern, there was a loud response from media members. And from the fans in the stands. The final seconds on the game were shown on the scoreboard. Excellent move by the folks in charge.

■ We now know why the Big Ten doesn’t want to schedule games against FCS schools: They are too good. Couple Illinois State’s win over Northwestern with Eastern Illinois’ victory against Miami (Ohio) and it was a very good day for the former I-AA.

■ Good timing award: The Illini ran onto the field a few minutes before North Carolina. That gave Illinois fans a chance to cheer the home team before booing the visitors. Which they did.

■ It got even louder a few minutes later on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s long touchdown dash. More “Lovie” chants from the fired up crowd.

Second guesses

■ Illinois had too many early penalties. An organized team shouldn’t get called for a delay of game coming out of a timeout. The margin of error is small for Illinois. The minor mistakes lead to big problems.

■ Once Fedora made the decision to bring Tim Beckman to North Carolina as a volunteer assistant coach, he should have stuck with him. Of course, he should have checked with school leaders before he made the offer.

■ How would Illinois fans have reacted to Beckman? We will never know. My glass-half-full side thinks the fans would have given the former coach polite applause. My realist side believes they would have booed him. Lustily.

Yes, Beckman messed up at Illinois. But that shouldn’t end his involvement in football forever.

■ Darius Mosely was fortunate his fumbled punt early in the game didn’t cost Illinois momentum. Having a reliable return game needs to be an Illinois priority.

Third degree

■ When you emphasize the run, you de-emphasize what? Anyone? The pass.

Senior Wes Lunt struggled to complete passes. Yes, he faced some pressure. But the bigger issue was the inability of his receivers to get away from the North Carolina defenders.

Adjustments will need to be made by coordinator Garrick McGee and the offensive staff.

■ Was David Reisner the best option at punter? Starter Ryan Frain couldn’t go, so the Illini turned to their part-time kicker.

Reisner averaged 38.9 yards on nine punts. His short boot helped create an early fumbled return attempt by Ryan Switzer, which led to Illinois’ second touchdown. And Reisner did pin the Tar Heels deep in the second quarter, which the Illini converted into points with a safety.

■ A week after blowing a 10-point lead against Georgia, Fedora missed a chance to build his advantage late in the first half against Illinois.

His team was up eight points and faced a fourth-and-1 near midfield with just over two minutes left. He ordered a punt. The Tar Heels got the ball back and drove to the Illlinois 2, but Fedora had his team run a play as time ran out. No chip-shot field goal.

Fourth estate

The Illinois fans can boo all they want. They can stay angry at the North Carolina teams forever. The folks in Chapel Hill aren’t losing any sleep over it.

The Tar Heels won the 2005 men’s basketball title, which is what matters.

“That was Roy Williams’ first national championship and UNC’s first since 1993. It was a big win and announced the Tar Heels back as an annual title contender,” said Ross Martin, who covers North Carolina for 247sports. “There is not much worry among UNC fans about how Illini fans feel now. I am sure Villanova fans could care less about how Tar Heel fans felt after the 2016 championship game.”

Basketball remains king in North Carolina. For football to move toward the top, the Tar Heels need more wins like Saturday’s.

“The challenge is not that it is necessarily a Big Ten team, but rather that it is a Power 5-conference game on the road,” Martin said.

Illinois was the college home of Red Grange and Dick Butkus. Who are the North Carolina football icons?

“On offense, it has to be Charlie ‘Choo Choo’ Justice,” Martin said. “The two-time All-American and two-time Heisman runner-up played at UNC from 1946 to 1949. He ran or threw for 64 touchdowns.

“On defense, it is either linebacker Lawrence Taylor — though his recent legal issues have distanced him from the university ­­— or defensive end Julius Peppers. Peppers is beloved by UNC fans and is the most successful pro in recent memory. The fact that he stared on the basketball team doesn’t hurt.”

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS

1. Will the fans be back next week? They arrived early Saturday, made noise and helped their team get off to a good start. But they left the building with a disappointing loss. That happens a lot to Illinois football fans, and some of them might quote The Who: “We won’t get fooled again.”

2. Is Vaughn the lead running back? Absolutely. The sophomore showed that last week’s game against Murray State was a blip, not a pattern. He is well on his way to a 1,000-yard season.

3. How soon will Mikey Dudek return? The team needs him ASAP. But if he does come back this season, it won’t be for several more games.

He is getting better every day, and nobody will work harder. The new coaching staff is smart enough to hold him out until his leg is completely healed. Back in the Ron Turner era, he lost star receiver Brandon Lloyd for a year to a broken leg. Dudek’s absence is equally significant.

4. When will Illinois play another home nonconfernce game against a team as good as North Carolina? It is going to be a while.

Illinois doesn’t play another nonconference game against the Power 5 until 2021. And that’s Virginia. Not exactly Florida State or Clemson. Illinois has upcoming home games against American schools South Florida (2018) and UConn (2020).

5. How fired up will P.J. Fleck and Western Michigan be when they visit C-U on Saturday? Very. Former News-Gazette All-Stater Fleck (Kaneland) would like nothing better than to beat another home-state school.

He is looking to improve to 2-0 against the Big Ten after beating Northwestern in the opener. Last time Western Michigan played at Memorial Stadium, Bill Cubit and Tim Beckman were the coaches.