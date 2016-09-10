Illini fumble away golden opportunity

CHAMPAIGN — Aja Evans could barely contain her enthusiasm about Lovie Smith.

Well before Memorial Stadium experienced its first sellout in five years, and well before Illinois lost 48-23 to North Carolina on Saturday night, the former Illini track and field standout turned 2014 Olympic bobsled bronze medalist gushed about the new Illinois coach.

“I’m definitely trying to meet him,” Evans said. “I’ve got to make sure I get a picture with him.”

Smith has taken thousands of photos since arriving at Illinois. Signed thousands of autographs. Gained more than 28,000 Twitter followers. Commanded a crowd anytime he enters a room.

Yet, like many of five predecessors in the last 25 years, the former NFL coach realizes more work is needed before Illinois can turn the corner.

Hope and possibility is what the 60,670 fans — a large majority of them decked out in orange — brought with them into a raucous environment early Saturday evening.

Those two tangible feelings that permeated throughout the night air still resonate, although the luster is a bit worn off after Illinois lost its fifth straight nonconference game to a Power 5 opponent.

The season isn’t a lost cause. Far from it.

“It’s a missed opportunity for our football team, period,” Smith said after the setback. “I think our fans see where we are. I thought we were ready to take that next step.

“We’ll get there. It’s one game.”

The three nonconference games give Illinois “a good test to get our feet wet and get rolling into what I think is the best conference in the nation,” according to Illinois tight end Caleb Reams.

That’s right. Big Ten play looms in three weeks with a trip to Nebraska, a place of recent trouble for the Illini.

That’s the case for other venues in the Big Ten as well, not considering the one they call home. Illinois hasn’t registered a winning Big Ten record in Champaign since 2007, the program’s only Rose Bowl trip in the last decade.

Pasadena likely won’t find itself on the Illini’s travel itinerary come late December.

Smith’s goal before the Tar Heels’ athleticism and superior talent overtook the Illini in the second half was simple.

“We want to get to 2-0,” he said prior to the game. “We want to make improvements from last week and see how good a football team we can become.”

The first objective can’t happen. The second, though, is still within reach.

“We’re really just focused on going out there and putting the best product out on the field, like Lovie always says,” Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “You just go out there and play, and the let the outcome be determined by that.”

The outcome didn’t favor the Illini on Saturday night. Too many penalties, too few dynamic plays outside the first quarter and too much inconsistent play by Illinois in all three phases resulted in a disappointing finish after an electric start.

“We’re talking about finishing the job on primetime,” Smith said afterward. “I thought we came out with good energy. The guys were in a great frame of mind. You have to maintain that.

“It’s what you do for all 60 minutes. That’s what I’m disappointed about.”