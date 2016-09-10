Illini grade vs. North Carolina: D

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its loss to North Carolina:

Player of the game

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky

A week ago, folks in Chapel Hill were wondering if they could win with the guy. Those concerns are gone after a stellar effort in a hostile road environment. He won’t win the Heisman, but he did more than enough Saturday to make sure the Tar Heels evened their record at 1-1.

Offense

Illinois: C

North Carolina: A

It was more than just Trubisky. Several of the Tar Heels got in on the act. The line blocked, the backs ran hard and the receivers caught more every ball thrown their way. Illinois had the balanced offense the coaches want, but just not enough of it. They need more big plays from the receivers and a steadier performance by Lunt.

Defense

Illinois: D

North Carolina: B

When it looked like the Illini might get back into the game, Gene Chizik’s guys stepped up and turned them back. Illinois has few answers for the many was Carolina is able to attack, After dominating Murray State in the opener, the Illini found out how hard it is to stop a Power 5 school.

Special teams

Illinois: D

North Carolina: B

The punting suffered without the reliable Ryan Frain. The Illini did gain an early turnover on a fumbled punt return by Ryan Switzer, but didn’t help themselves in the field-position game. Tar Heels are lucky to have Nick Weiler, who nailed two long field goals.

Coaching

Illinois: D

North Carolina: B

There will be plenty for the coaches to go over with the team this week, but they need to look internally first. The offense (309) yards won’t cut it against some of the better teams in the Big Ten. And Illinois has a handful of them on the schedule. The Tar Heels can rest for a minute after a difficult early stretch. Don’t expect Larry Fedora to make any major changes.

Overall

Illinois: D

North Carolina: A-

Lovie Smith’s team wasn’t good enough. Simple as that. The offense strugled, the defense had key mistakes and the special teams need work. If the Tar Heels play the way they did Saturday night, they will contend for the division title. The team wants another shot at the conference championship. A reasonable goal.