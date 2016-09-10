Kendrick Foster Q&A: 'I wanted to start over'

He is the only three-time News-Gazette All-State selection ever and one of the most productive football players in Peoria history. Kendrick Foster wants his past to be just part of his story. The running back is coming off his first 100-yard game at Illinois and looking for more against North Carolina. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with Foster this week:

You are 36th in the nation in rushing right now. How does that make you feel?

It feels great just to get my four attempts to run the ball. It was a great testament to my offensive line and a lot of receivers blocking. I’m really just excited for North Carolina. I’m over the Murray State game. We’re 1-0.

You averaged 29.5 yards per carry. That’s pretty good.

It was like I was in high school again, running between the tackles. I played the fullback spot, so I got to the hole a little quicker. That helped me.



You only carried the ball four times. Did you work up a sweat?

A little bit. I got a few plays in blocking for Wes Lunt and helping protect from blitzes. Personally, I picked up a few good blocks, chips and a corner blitz. I can always get better in my fundamentals. As a group, the running backs did well.



You were a great running back in high school. Why didn’t that translate right away to college football?

I’m honestly not sure. Maybe just with the offensive scheme that didn’t fit my running style. I think it was I got mature and realized I only get one shot to do this, and I have to make the most of it.



How close did you come to leaving Illinois? Did you ever pack your bags?

It wasn’t to that point. But it was reaching out to schools and what interest level did they have. I had a lot, but I decided my education was heavier than playing football.



Who gave you advice about staying or leaving?

My mother, my grandparents and my dad. My support system. Some close family friends from high school. They understood my pain of not being able to play and not being able to represent my city and Illinois to the fullest. They were like, “You’re not going to get another degree like Illinois. I don’t think you should do it.” They wanted me to stay.

Tell me about your dad James.

He played under Ron Turner. He tore his hamstring. He wore No. 32. Now he works in Arizona, sells software. He finished school at Arizona State.



What was life like for you in Peoria?

It’s a great place to grow up. I wouldn’t change it a bit. I have a lot of pride in my city. It’s known for basketball, but it is starting to pick up in football, too.



How often do you get back?

I was recently there for the Richwoods game against Champaign Central. They kind of struggled.



In a word, describe Peoria.

Supportive. It’s awesome. I love it.



What’s your plan after football ends?

Hopefully, have a family. I want to work for Nike or Under Armour in sports marketing. I want to stay around sports.



Why are you No. 22?

My dad wore 22 in high school. I turned 22 this year, so I figured why not go back to 22 and start a new chapter. I was 25 when I got here. It’s a new me. I wanted to start over.



You are listed at 5-9. How tall are you really?

I’m 5-7ish, 5-8. It doesn’t matter at all.



Are there advantages for a shorter running back?

For sure. The defense can’t see you behind the big, old line. It really helps a lot. I love the 6-6 linemen.

How tall would you like to be?

God made me the way I am. He gave me the tools that I have for a purpose. I’m settled with my height.



You played well last year against Minnesota. How important was that game?

It gave me confidence going into the offseason. It brought me back to my high school days.



You have had a lot of coaches. How has that been?

Every coach brings something different to the table and brings a different approach. Right now, I am in the present, and Coach (Thad) Ward is doing a great job.



If you have downtime, what are you doing?

I’m a big movie guy. I like action, drama and scary.



Trump or Clinton?

That’s pretty tough. I’m not really into politics. I am voting. I’m still debating.



Who is your favorite entertainer?

My favorite comedian is Kevin Hart.



A night on the town with Kevin Hart or 100 yards rushing in a win against North Carolina?

One hundred yards in the win against North Carolina. It’s not close.



Illinois is thinking about adding a mascot. What would you like to see?

Last year, we played at the Bears stadium, and we saw Red Grange. That was pretty cool.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.

I like to keep to myself. I’m generally quiet. People probably think I’m really hyper during

the game. Right before the game, I’m really mellow. I’m saving my energy. Once that kickoff comes, I’m in game mode.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.

You would think Rob Bain is a scary, tough guy. Rob is gentle, and he is very funny. When you are around him, you laugh all the time.











