LIVE! North Carolina

90 minutes until kickoff

Both Illini and Tar Heel players are out on the field warming up at the moment. North Carolina arrived inside Memorial Stadium a little after 4:30 p.m.

Former Illini track and field standout turned Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans is in Memorial Stadium. Had the chance to chat with her for a few minutes, and will have more on that in Sunday's N-G. This is her first football game since 2011, and she is enthused to see what the Illini will look like under Lovie Smith.

A lot of former Illinois basketball players are on hand as well as a basketball reunion is taking place this weekend. Meyers Leonard is slated to attend tonight's game, along with Kendall Gill, Deon Thomas and other notable names from the past.

When it comes to potential future Illinois basketball players, five-star forward Kris Wilkes is on his official visit. He, John Groce and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff should make an appearance inside Memorial Stadium at some point in the next hour or so.

Three of the four Illini commits Groce has in the 2017 class are on campus this weekend for their official visits. Keep your eyes peeled for Jeremiah Tilmon, Javon Pickett and Da'Monte Williams walking into Memorial Stadium tonight as well.

Plenty of football recruits, with a high priority on the 2018 class, are expected on hand as well. This is the lone home night game for Illinois this season, so it's no surprise Smith and his staff are pushing hard to get as many recruits on campus as possible.

Be back in a little bit.

Two hours until kickoff

Good late afternoon college football fans.

Matt Daniels here for a little bit on our LIVE! report before Scott Richey takes over the helm.

A beautiful Saturday here in Champaign after some stormy weather on Friday night. A bit of a breeze thus far at Memorial Stadium, with the flags flapping high above the venue.

Illinois and North Carolina meet after the Tar Heels resoundly beat the Illini 48-14 last season in Chapel Hill, N.C. It's a game that has been on the minds of many Illinois players who were part of last year's rout at Kenan Stadium.

"We're going to have to play our best football to beat them," Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said.

The Illini sure looked good against Murray State last Saturday, thumping the Racers 52-3. But again, consider the competition and how overwhelemd the FCS foe looked against Lovie Smith's defense and take it for what it was worth.

Smith and the Illini players arrived at Memorial Stadium shortly before 4 p.m., so they will have plenty of waiting to do until the 6:42 p.m. kickoff.

This is the first night home game at Illinois since Oct. 19, 2013 when Illinois lost 56-32 to Wisconsin. The game against the Badgers in Tim Beckman's second season featured an Orange Out like tonight's game is slated to have, and Illinois will wear all-orange uniforms tonight.

The players were aware of that on Monday, with linebacker Hardy Nickerson seeming excited to try out those uniforms for the first time in his brief Illinois career.

How well Nickerson and the rest of the Illini defense plays against North Carolina's tandem of Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan will go a long way in determining whether Illinois can pull off an upset tonight.

"From what I've seen on film, both can play," Nickerson said. "Hood is a little more physical. Logan can also get on the perimeter and has good speed. We're really going to have to wrap up and tackle well."

One Illini who didn't play last Saturday is slated to start tonight. Illinois center Joe Spencer missed the season opener with a slight knee injury, but Smith said on Friday that Spencer will play.

He was out warming up on the field around 4:30 p.m. and will provide a boost to an offensive line that helped Illinois rush for 287 yards against Murray State.

If the Illini can duplicate those efforts tonight, then perhaps Illinois starts 2-0 and beats North Carolina for the first time in program history. The Tar Heels, playing in Champaign for the first time since 1971, have won the previous three meetings.

Be back in a bit with more pregame reading material.