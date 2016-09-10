UI-North Carolina quick hits

What happened

An impressive opening salvo by Illinois had the sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd to its feet. But it didn’t last, as the lone chance to win a marquee nonconference game slipped from the Illini’s grasp.

What it means

Illinois can feed off large home crowds. Just ask Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who probably could have sprinted to the Quad on his opening run. Consistent and steady play through four quarters, though, is one aspect the Illini are still trying to find.

What’s next

A high-flying offense with a coach who is gaining national recognition by the week. P.J. Fleck and Western Michigan await in what is anything but a gimme for the Illini, even against a MAC team.