Vaughn looks for breakout game

CHAMPAIGN — Facing a handful of reporters doesn’t make Ke’Shawn Vaughn nervous.



Facing a defensive line stacked with 300-pound behemoths wanting to stop him in his tracks doesn’t leave him shaking, either.



Facing a classroom full of college students to whom he’s about to give a speech, though?



“Everybody is looking at you quiet,” the Illinois running back said with a grin. “I don’t know, it just makes me nervous.”



Nerves might make some athletes flinch under the type of spotlight Vaughn will bask in tonight, as all eyes at Memorial Stadium will focus on the 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore.



They’ll see how he fares against a leaky North Carolina run defense and also how the featured back for the Illini responds after only managing 49 rushing yards on 17 carries in a Week 1 win against Murray State.



“He didn’t do that bad,” Illinois backup running back Kendrick Foster said. “He had a lot of good, tough yards where he ran over some people and stiff-armed some people. He just has to not force it and let it come to him. He’s young, but he’s a great back. Once he’s in a rhythm and just flowing, he’s an even better back.”



Picking a number



Vaughn, Foster, Reggie Corbin and Tre Nation played a significant part in Illinois rushing for 287 yards against Murray State.



The Tar Heels gave up 289 yards in a loss to Georgia. This came after Baylor gashed North Carolina for a whopping 645 rushing yards in last season’s Russell Athletic Bowl.



“It’s exciting for us running backs and our O-line,” said Foster, who gained a career-high 118 yards on four carries in the season opener. “We’re just licking our chops.”



Perhaps none more than Vaughn. The Nashville, Tenn., native chose Illinois on National Signing Day in 2015, putting on an Illinois hat and immediately lifting the Illini toward the top half of the Big Ten’s recruiting class that year.



He knows he entered Illinois with great expectations. Wearing a No. 5 jersey with the Illini only increases that. The three previous running backs to don that particular number — Donovonn Young, Mikel Leshoure and Rashard Mendenhall — combined to rush for 6,873 yards and 63 touchdowns during their Illinois careers in the past decade.



“I remember (the Illinois coaches) called and asked if I wanted 3 or 5,” Vaughn said. “I was going to take 3, but I knew the history behind 5, and I wanted to keep it going. Those guys were great backs. I just want to follow in their footsteps.”



Going through process



The jersey number Vaughn sports is significant for longtime Illinois fans. The latter doesn’t describe Vaughn, though.



“I’m going to be honest with you. I did not watch Illinois growing up,” Vaughn said. “Then I heard they were in Champaign. I was like, ‘What is Champaign?’ I had never heard of Champaign in my life.”



Recruited by Tim Beckman’s staff, Vaughn felt love and attention from Illinois early on in the recruiting process.



“I remember Illinois was heavy on me early,” Vaughn said, “and then they just pulled out.”



This led to renewed interest from schools like Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and West Virginia — schools that had won more and more consistently than recent Illinois teams.



But sparked by the efforts of former Illini assistant coaches Al Seamonson and Alex Golesh, the recruiting attention started to increase once again from Illinois.



“Late in the process, they came back in,” Vaughn said. “I guess they believed that I could be a great back for them. I just gave them a chance and landed here.”



Dealing with attention



Vaughn’s recruitment intensified with the senior season he produced at Pearl-Cohn High School in 2014. He rushed for 2,646 yards and 45 touchdowns, garnering the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year accolade in Tennessee and getting tabbed with the top running-back prospect label in the whole state.



So when Lovie Smith didn’t hesitate to declare Vaughn the Illini’s lead back shortly after arriving, Vaughn knew how to deal with expectations.



“Getting the extra carries, I feel, really won’t do a big difference for me,” Vaughn said. “Not worried at all. I’m really ready for it, if anything.”



Smith lists attributes he sees from Vaughn — like good vision, an ability to hit the hole hard, good hands and being durable — for why he feels confident with Vaughn in the backfield.



“In order for us to have success with the running game, he has to have a good year,” Smith said. “He realizes that. What I’ve seen, he has a chance to do that. I believe in the running game. Ke’Shawn will be leading that.”



Early childhood influences



Growing up in Tennessee, Vaughn didn’t watch too much of the Chicago Bears teams that Smith coached.



But he had a close friend who did who couldn’t contain his excitement when explaining what Illinois hiring Smith meant for the rest of Vaughn’s college career.



“My friend said, ‘You’re going to be like Matt Forte,’ ” Vaughn recalled.



While Vaughn’s pass-catching skills aren’t comparable yet to what Forte has accomplished in his NFL career, the 19-year-old Vaughn cites a former running back who excelled in college wearing No. 5 at TCU before he made the transition into a successful NFL career as a strong influence on his game: LaDainian Tomlinson.



“I feel like that’s who I play like,” Vaughn said. “I’m more of a downfield guy. I watched him at TCU and watched him growing up as a Chargers fan.”



Illinois wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker knows Tomlinson well. He backed him up in college at TCU.



“Playing with LT, I remember a guy that never got tired,” Hayes-Stoker said. “He had a determination and will that was unmatched. We were winning a game against Arkansas State, maybe 42-7, and it’s the fourth quarter. The guy had maybe 40 carries and over 250 yards and doesn’t want to come out of the game. He wanted to be on the field at all times, even when he was dog tired. He was relentless and never let down. Of course, he was athletic, he was strong, he was fast and he had great hands. He had God-given gifts and a heart that went with it.”



Ready for the big stage



Vaughn entered Illinois like most freshmen. Quiet and shy at first around teammates.



“When I first met him, I don’t think I talked to him for about three months after that,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said. “I didn’t know if he liked me or if he wouldn’t talk. He was very to himself. He’s grown up as the weeks have gone by.”



Not only in his interactions with his teammates but in his role on the field. Illinois hasn’t produced a 1,000-yard rusher since 2010, when Leshoure accomplished the feat with a school-record 1,697 yards. Vaughn has stated all throughout the offseason he’d like to top that plateau and make Illinois a place where dominant running backs are recognized across the country again.



Tonight is another opportunity to not only increase Vaughn’s brand but also signify to the rest of college football that Illinois might need to be taken seriously again. Beat the Tar Heels and the dynamic of the season changes.



“I’m looking forward to it, especially with the lights on,” Vaughn said. “I haven’t been in the lights since high school. Playing under the lights gives you a different vibe. I’ll be ready to play.”