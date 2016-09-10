Vaughn proves Week 1 performance a fluke

CHAMPAIGN — Ke’Shawn Vaughn didn’t wait long to put an average first game of the season behind him.

The Illinois running back took his first handoff from Wes Lunt and, after the offensive line cleared a wide path for him, scampered 65 yards untouched down the right side for a touchdown only 85 seconds into Saturday night’s prime-time game against North Carolina.

Vaughn ended up with 116 rushing yards on 15 carries, the second time in his young Illinois career he has topped 100 yards. His first happened at Purdue in 2015, when he rushed for 180 yards on 16 carries, highlighted by a 78-yard touchdown run against the Boilermakers last November.

“I feel like that’s the game that really made me adjust to the college level,” Vaughn said, “and know I could really slow down the game.”

Fellow Illinois running back Kendrick Foster — who caught his first touchdown pass of the season late in the first quarter to put Illinois up 14-7 — has noticed a change in Vaughn this season compared to Vaughn’s first one in college last fall.

“He’s way more confident,” Foster said. “He’s supposed to be one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, and that’s a great accolade. I hope he can do it and help our team win. I’m just trying to help him along by being the older guy and giving him guidance.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Caleb Reams isn’t from Michigan, yet next Saturday’s 3 p.m. home game against Western Michigan will have special meaning for the tight end.

The redshirt freshman initially committed to Western Michigan before decommitting and then pledging to the Illini in August 2014. He isn’t, however, getting too far ahead of himself in prepping for the Broncos.

“I think it’ll be like any other game,” Reams said. “That’s how I’m going into it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Western Michigan will arrive in Champaign with an undefeated record. The Broncos were comfortably ahead of North Carolina Central late Saturday night in their home opener.

Illinois leads the all-time series against Western Michigan 4-1, with the lone loss happening in 2008 at Ford Field in Detroit when former Illinois coach Bill Cubit guided the Broncos. Cubit coached Western Michigan in 2012 when Illinois opened the season against the Broncos, a game Illinois won 24-7 in Tim Beckman’s first action on the sidelines.

Illinois center Joe Spencer — who started Saturday night after missing the season opener against Murray State with a knee injury — said he and his teammates are well aware of Western Michigan’s reputation, particularly after coach P.J. Fleck’s program won 22-21 at Northwestern in Week 1, and after having Cubit on the Illini staff the last three seasons.

“In the summer, we knew it wasn’t going to be, ‘Murray State, then, ‘Oh, yeah, North Carolina and back down,’ ” Spencer said. “They have a great program. P.J. Fleck has done a great job there, and we know about them, especially with Cubit being here. It’ll be an exciting game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Reams redshirted in 2014, but the Warren product is a promising tight end for the future.

The three other tight ends who factor heavily into the Illini’s plans this season — Tyler White, Andrew Davis and Ainslie Johnson — are all seniors.

Getting his first catch against Murray State and getting a chance to be on the field for the season’s first snap are moments Reams won’t forget as he goes forward in his college career.

“It was a blessing and a dream come true,” Reams said. “It’s a lot faster since when I played my senior year of high school. Getting the first reps in a game, it really clicks. I’ve been playing this game for about eight years now, and it was a great feeling to get out there.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Reams grew up in the same hometown and went to the same high school as former Illini men’s basketball standout Brandon Paul, currently with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“When I was in sixth grade at a feeder basketball camp, he was my coach,” Reams said. “I’m sure he doesn’t remember that, but at the time, growing up and watching him play in high school and going to those games, it was awesome. I remember his game he had at Illinois against Ohio State. It’s cool knowing he came from my high school.”

Paul dropped 43 points on the Buckeyes during his time with the Illini and now will get his first chance at sticking with an NBA team after a strong showing in the NBA Summer League.

“I was so happy for him,” Reams said. “I know he’s been working at that for as long as I’ve known him.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The current Illini will play a nine-game Big Ten schedule for the first time in their careers. It’ll be the first time the program has done so since 1984.

The players are all for the increase of one additional league game.

“You come here to play Big Ten football,” Spencer said. “To get that extra game is fun. We’re going to enjoy it.”

Particularly with a trip to Rutgers — the Illini lost 30-0 in 2006 during the program’s only journey thus far to face the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey — and with Michigan and Michigan State on the docket.

“I was born in Michigan, so it’s kind of fun to play them from that standpoint,” Spencer said, “along with it being two big-time programs and two great opportunities for us.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The second weekend of the college football season didn’t treat Aaron Bailey kindly, like the opening weekend did.

The former Illinois quarterback, who transferred to Northern Iowa after the 2014 season, guided the Panthers to a 25-20 upset last Saturday night at Iowa State.

This Saturday, however, Northern Iowa lost 20-14 to Montana in the Panthers’ home opener.

Illinois defensive tackle Rob Bain played with Bailey first at Bolingbrook High School and then with the Illini. He still keeps in touch with his old teammate.

“I talked to him after the Iowa State game and told him congrats,” Bain said. “It was a big win for him. I wasn’t surprised he played well. I know what type of player he is. He’s in a good situation there, and I’m happy for him.”

✰ ✰ ✰

For seven seasons, Lou Hernandez was Ron Zook’s strength coach with the Illinois football team. After the staff was fired, Hernandez went to work for Larry Fedora at North Carolina. He was back on the Illinois campus for the first time this weekend.

“It’s exciting,” Hernandez said. “Unfortunately, I have to treat it like I would any other away game and just stay in my normal routine and remember it’s a business trip. I really would like to get back at some point and visit on a more personal level.”

Hernandez’s time at Illinois is important to him. On and off the field. Hernandez met his wife Kristin while working at Illinois. Kristin grew up in Mahomet.

“She gets back once a year and takes our two girls there to see her family,” Hernandez said.

Their two daughters, Romy Ella and Katirena Rose, were born at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

“I’d love to drive by there and drive by our old house in Champaign where we were raising our two girls,” Hernandez said. “I’m not going to be able to do any of that (during this trip),” Hernandez said.

✰ ✰ ✰

On Saturday night, Hernandez came out of an unfamiliar locker room. He remembers checking out the visiting area once during his earlier time at Illinois.

“That was enough,” Hernandez said.

During the game, Hernandez and the strength staff were in charge of keeping order on the sidelines, popularly known as the “Get back” coach.

“The players are the easy part,” Hernandez said. “The coaches, that’s the tough part making sure they’re back.”

At Illinois, Hernandez worked with one of the most active coaches in college football. Zook paced up and down the sidelines.

Fedora is similar on game day.

“He is that kind of guy,” Hernandez said. “Zook was probably more active, but Fedora is covering ground. Stay out of his way.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Ask Hernadez his favorite time on the field at Illinois and the answer comes easy: the 2007 push to the Rose Bowl.

“That was one special year,” Hernandez said. “What the guys had to do to prepare for that and how those seniors trained and bought into everything. It was just a great time period.”

Hernandez worked with a handful of NFL first-round draft picks at Illinois: Rashard Mendenhall, Vontae Davis, Corey Liuget, Whitney Mercilus and A.J. Jenkins.

“Every now and then, they’ll drop a note on Facebook or shoot me a text, ‘Thanks for all the work and thanks for helping me reach my dreams,' ” Hernandez said. “That means so much to me.”

Hernandez’s impact extended beyond the field. He sees former players with a variety of jobs, thriving after football.

“I’m proud to have been there,” Hernandez said. “I realize I am at a different place with new goals. I have to create new dreams here.”

Hernadez has helped build Fedora’s program. He has the respect of the players.

“He holds us up to a standard, no matter what we’re doing,” defensive tackle Naz Jones said. "He’s pretty friendly, but you don’t want to get on his bad side. You want to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.”