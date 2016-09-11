The day after: North Carolina and Western Michigan

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs North Carolina » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) scrambles for the ball he fumbled with North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 10, 2016. Video

The day after a loss to North Carolina, Bob Asmussen glances back before a preview of Western Michigan:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Illinois leads 14-10 late in the first quarter. The Tar Heels have just kicked a field goal to cut into the Illini advantage. After a touchback, a delay of game penalty and a short run by Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Illinois faces second and 12 at its 23.

THE PLAY

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt takes the snap, looking for a big gain and a chance to take back momentum. To this point, the Illinois offense has been able to move the ball consistently without much resistance.

THE RESULT

What was the call? We will never know. Lunt fumbles the ball, setting off a wild scramble. North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart recovers, giving his team possession at the Illinois 19 with 52 seconds left in the quarter.

THE OUTCOME

North Carolina wastes no time, scoring in two plays. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs the final 6 yards, giving his team a 17-14 lead with 30 seconds left in the quarter. The Tar Heels build the margin and roll to a convincing 48-23 victory.

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

Western Michigan improved to 2-0 for the first time since 1994 with a 70-21 home victory against North Carolina Central. With more than 23,000 at Waldo Stadium, eight different Broncos scored touchdowns. Western Michigan dominated from the start, leading 28-0 lead after the first quarter. Darius Phillips returned a punt 66 yards for a score. It was the first punt return touchdown for the Broncos since Greg Jennings had one in 2004.

WHO TO WATCH

Receiver Corey Davis is coming off a three-touchdown, 150-yard game. The 6-foot-3 Wheaton Warrenville South product attended the same high school as Red Grange, Jon Beutjer and Reilly O’Toole. A two-star recruit in high school, he has turned into a five-star player in the MAC.

WHERE TO WATCH

After two weeks on BTN, the Illini telecast moves to ESPNews. For the longest time, the network didn’t show live events. That has changed as the mother ship continues to gain broadcast rights and needs an available station for all of its inventory.

REASON TO WATCH

Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck, a former News-Gazette All-Stater, is considered a rising star in the profession. Catch him at Memorial Stadium and you can tell friends you saw the coach before he hit the big time. And you want to find out if Illinois can bounce back from a difficult loss.

WMU’s 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 W 22-21, at N’western

Sept. 10 W 70-21, vs. N.C. Central

BY THE NUMBERS

— The 70 points moved Western Michigan way up the national scoring list. The Broncos are now 20th in the nation, averaging 46. They scored 22 in their opener, a victory at Northwestern.

— Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell was recruited by Bill Cubit’s staff. He is having a good senior season, ranking 27th in the nation in passing efficiency. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native has thrown five touchdown passes and has no interceptions.