Former Illini in the NFL update (Sept. 12)

Other Related Content Ex-Illini in NFL training camps

Jeff Allen, Texans. Offensive guard and his teammates permitted two sacks in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.

Arrelious Benn, Jaguars. Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a 27-23 loss vs. Green Bay.

Jeff Cumberland, Chargers. Tight end did not record any statistics in a 33-27 overtime loss at Kansas City.

Vontae Davis, Colts. Cornerback did not play in a 39-35 loss vs. Detroit.

Clayton Fejedelem, Bengals. Safety did not record any statistics in a 23-22 win at the New York Jets.

Josh Ferguson, Colts. Running back carried once for a 2-yard loss in a 39-35 loss vs. Detroit.

michael hoomanawanui, Saints. Tight end did not record any statistics in a 35-34 loss vs. Oakland.

Ted Karras, Patriots. Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed two sacks in a 23-21 win at Arizona.

Matt LaCosse, Giants. Tight end did not play in a 20-19 win at Dallas.

Corey Liuget, Chargers. Defensive end had three tackles, including one for loss, in a 33-27 overtime loss at Kansas City.

Whitney Mercilus, Texans. Linebacker tallied two sacks and four tackles, including one for loss, in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.

Jay Prosch, Texans. Fullback carried once for 2 yards in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.

Akeem Spence, Buccaneers. Defensive tackle did not record any statistics in a 31-24 win at Atlanta.

Justin Staples, Titans. Linebacker did not record any statistics in a 25-16 loss vs. Minnesota.

Hugh Thornton, Colts. Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

Jihad Ward, Raiders. Defensive end recovered a fumble and made three stops in a 35-34 win at New Orleans.

Tavon Wilson, Lions. Safety notched four tackles in a 39-35 win at Indianapolis.