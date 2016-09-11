Former Illini in the NFL update (Sept. 12)
Jeff Allen, Texans. Offensive guard and his teammates permitted two sacks in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.
Arrelious Benn, Jaguars. Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a 27-23 loss vs. Green Bay.
Jeff Cumberland, Chargers. Tight end did not record any statistics in a 33-27 overtime loss at Kansas City.
Vontae Davis, Colts. Cornerback did not play in a 39-35 loss vs. Detroit.
Clayton Fejedelem, Bengals. Safety did not record any statistics in a 23-22 win at the New York Jets.
Josh Ferguson, Colts. Running back carried once for a 2-yard loss in a 39-35 loss vs. Detroit.
michael hoomanawanui, Saints. Tight end did not record any statistics in a 35-34 loss vs. Oakland.
Ted Karras, Patriots. Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed two sacks in a 23-21 win at Arizona.
Matt LaCosse, Giants. Tight end did not play in a 20-19 win at Dallas.
Corey Liuget, Chargers. Defensive end had three tackles, including one for loss, in a 33-27 overtime loss at Kansas City.
Whitney Mercilus, Texans. Linebacker tallied two sacks and four tackles, including one for loss, in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.
Jay Prosch, Texans. Fullback carried once for 2 yards in a 23-14 win vs. Chicago.
Akeem Spence, Buccaneers. Defensive tackle did not record any statistics in a 31-24 win at Atlanta.
Justin Staples, Titans. Linebacker did not record any statistics in a 25-16 loss vs. Minnesota.
Hugh Thornton, Colts. Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).
Jihad Ward, Raiders. Defensive end recovered a fumble and made three stops in a 35-34 win at New Orleans.
Tavon Wilson, Lions. Safety notched four tackles in a 39-35 win at Indianapolis.
