Lunt accepts blame for UNC defeat

CHAMPAIGN — In his five seasons at two schools with four head coaches, Wes Lunt has learned plenty. Including how to take some of the heat off his teammates.

After Saturday night’s less-than-stellar Illinois performance against North Carolina, Lunt pointed the finger at himself.

“I know I can play better than that,” Lunt said “I did some things I don’t normally do. I can’t explain why.

“Put the blame on me. I know I did not play to the best of my abilities.”

And what grade would he give himself?

“My feeling right now, a ‘D,’” Lunt said.

Lunt completed less than 50 percent of his 35 passes for just 127 yards. He wasn’t intercepted, but lost a critical fumble that led to a North Carolina score.

“That was a big turning point in the game,” Lunt said. “That turned the tides a little bit. We’ve got to get that fixed.”

How did it happen?

The play called for a run-pass option, with a bubble screen intended for Malik Turner.

“I just panicked,” Lunt said. “It slipped out of my hand.”

Going into the game, the players thought they could hang with the Tar Heels, even though North Carlina drilled the Illini in 2015.

“Our biggest thing as a team that we haven’t overcome in a long time is, once things go wrong, how to we respond. That’s something we’ve got to continue to work on. We’ve got to do better responding to adversity.”

Penalties were a problem for the Illini, who were whistled 13 times for 99 yards.

“We were moving the ball and then a penalty would ruin a drive,” Lunt said. “We’ll have to see what we did wrong.”

The sellout crowd watched the Illini take an early lead.

“We showed (fans) that we can play with energy, play with passion,” Lunt said. “We’ve got to do a better job finishing the game. We can’t just give up and let things go from bad to worse.”

Lunt said it is his job is to manage the game.

“I have to take what the defense gives me on first down,” Lunt said. “Get us in third and manageable.”