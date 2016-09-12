Illini look to tighten up game before Week 3

Video: VIDEO: Illini too inconsistent against UNC » more Videographer: Joey Figueroa Sports editor Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown in the waning moments of the Illini's 48-23 loss to North Carolina on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

By MATT DANIELS

CHAMPAIGN — Doom and gloom didn’t hover over the Illinois football players after their 48-23 loss to North Carolina on Saturday night.

Disappointment and the realization of a missed opportunity to put the Illini back on the national stage did linger, though.

Along with the sight of those yellow flags that littered the Memorial Stadium turf early, often and late.

“We lost to a good team,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said. “The biggest thing that we need to take away is when things go bad, we cannot let it get worse.”

The first chance for Illinois (1-1) to put behind it the loss to the Tar Heels begins at 3 p.m. Saturday when upstart Western Michigan (2-0) visits for the last nonconference game this season.

And if Illinois wants to find a way out of the bottom half of the Big Ten West when league play kicks off Oct. 1 at Nebraska, the mistakes and penalties that were present Saturday night need to go away. Fast.

“Penalties killed us,” Illinois running back Kendrick Foster said of the 13 flags and 99 penalty yards that Illinois drew against North Carolina. “We’re just as good of a team as them, or even better.”

“Those freaking penalties just shot us in the foot,” Foster added. “That hindered us and shifted the momentum to North Carolina. That’s a bummer.”

Lovie Smith prides his teams on playing disciplined football. But the 20 penalties Illinois will carry with it into Week 3 are the most among any Big Ten team.

Both Minnesota and Ohio State have the next highest total with 18 apiece.

“Whenever you see the yellow flag, it’s tough, especially getting as many as we did,” Illinois free safety Taylor Barton said. “We can’t hurt ourselves like that.”

Trying to comprehend how the penalties happened — six came against the offense, four on the defense and three on special teams — didn’t just rest on one particular unit.

“No explanation,” Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “It’s something that’s unacceptable and something that we’ve got to clean up.”

The first sellout since Michigan visited Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, 2011, didn’t end with the desired result against the Tar Heels. Making sure Illinois doesn’t head into Big Ten play with a 1-2 record — Illinois hasn’t lost two of its first three games since 2009 — is at the forefront of the Illini’s minds this week.

“Coming out of the tunnel was a great moment for me, and I’ll remember that forever,” Illinois linebacker Hardy Nickerson said. “We hope to have those fans there every time now. We didn’t put on a show that they came out to see. That’s on us.”

Saturday’s opponent isn’t a slouch. Fourth-year coach P.J. Fleck has guided Western Michigan to four straight victories dating back to last season, which included a win at the Bahamas Bowl, the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

“The good thing is (North Carolina) is not a conference game,” Barton said. “Having a tough team at the beginning of the season is good because you see what you need to get better at quick. We’ll watch the film, make corrections and get ready for Western Michigan.”

The Broncos come in averaging 515 yards of offense, good for 26th in the country. Amid all the consternation about the Illini’s penalties was the fact Illinois didn’t come up with any turnovers against North Carolina after forcing three in the season opener versus Murray State.

Western Michigan has yet to turn the ball over this season in wins against Northwestern and North Carolina Central.

“We want to get more takeaways,” Nickerson said. “In this defense, when you do your job, good things will happen. We kind of got away from that (against North Carolina). That’s going to be the emphasis moving forward to Western Michigan."

Fourth and long

Four items college football writer Bob Asmussen picked up at Lovie Smith's press conference Monday at Memorial Stadium:

1. There is no news on the injury front. The coaches prefers to keep that information internal.

“We did have a couple injuries the from the game,” Smith said. “The guys are getting better. Just as a general rule, I won’t be talking about injuries early in the week. All of our players are getting better.”

In the opener, center Joe Spencer wasn’t able to play. He returned for the North Carolina game.

“Nick (Allegretti) moved in and did a super job at the center position,” Smith said. “It forced us to look at a couple different combinations. That’s all you can really do.”

In a perfect world, Smith would use just five starting linemen all season.

“But I’ve just never seen it where it happens that way,” Smith said. “When you have an injury, you do have a plan you feel pretty good about, and that’s where are right now.”



2. Despite playing at home against a school (Western Michigan) outside the Power 5, Illinois is a 3 1/2-point underdog, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Will Smith use the underdog role to inspire his team?

“We don’t need a lot of motivation,” Smith said. “We lost this past week, and that’s motivation enough for us to play a better game.

“I don’t see the University of Illinois being underdogs to many people here at home.”



3. Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt isn’t ranked among the leaders in any Big Ten passing category. As a team, Illinois ranks 13th in the Big Ten in passing. Only Rutgers is worse.

Lunt completed less than half of his passes against North Carolina and had a costly fumble. Afterward, Lunt took the blame for the loss.

“I think he’ll bounce back,” Smith said. “I was critical of my job I did this past week. Everybody to a man should have been, not happy, disappointed in their play. Wes is a part of that. We’re all working to correct it. We get another shot to make it right.”



4. Western Michigan is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in more than two decades. The Broncos have been impressive, Smith said.

“Offensively, they have a system they believe in,” Smith said. “Part of that system, of course, there is option involved. They have excellent running backs They have great skill at the wide receiver position.

“The quarterback (Zach Terrell) has played a lot of ball. When you have all that, you end up having 70 points on the board on a given Saturday. It’s going to be a big challenge for our defense. We played a good offense this past week and didn’t perform as well as we need to, as well as we’re capable of performing.”

Smith doesn’t know Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck personally. After 21 years in the NFL, he is meeting many of his opponents for the first time.

“I just know the program that he’s leading, and he’s doing a good job,” Smith said.