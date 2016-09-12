Tate: Talent disparity at forefront of football concerns

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs North Carolina » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) scrambles for the ball he fumbled with North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 10, 2016.

What did we learn about Lovie Smith’s Illini on Saturday night?

— The sellout crowd of 60,000-plus demonstrated a unquenched desire within Illini Nation to see Illinois football that is (1) relevant and (2) competitive. Memorial Stadium might not be large enough if the team escapes the wilderness and returns to the pertinence of the 1980s.

“It’ll be great to see what it’s like when we play prime-time football,” Smith said, “but the fans could see we’re not quite ready for prime time (a 48-23 loss to North Carolina). They saw a team that is building but is not quite there. I was particularly disappointed in the way we finished (after pulling within 31-23) in the fourth quarter.”

— Depth remains a concern, this being virtually the same thin squad constructed by Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit. It is deficient in multiple areas and can’t afford injuries like those that sent Caleb Day and Gabe Megginson to the sidelines Saturday.

— Hardy Nickerson (11 tackles, again) is a terrific linebacker — even better than we imagined — and Carroll Phillips ran his No. 6 all over the field.

Phillips is tied for the FBS lead with 6 1/2 tackles for loss. It’s nice to have three solid fifth-year defensive ends in Phillips, Dawuane Smoot and Gimel President, but the bad news for 2017 is that those three will be virtually impossible to replace.

— If you can effectively guard me, and I can’t guard you, who do you think is going to win?

As we’ve seen over the years, while UI receivers were tightly covered last Saturday, rival wideouts found openings in the UI secondary, allowing QB Mitch Trubisky to complete 19 of 24 passes. Twice in the third quarter, North Carolina’s Bug Howard was unguarded for 17- and 15-yard receptions, and that was followed by Mack Hollins’ 20-yard TD catch. Carolina had the UI pinned firmly to the mat and passed just three times in the last 23 minutes.

— If these teams played 10 times in any stadiums, Carolina’s superior speed would bring about eight or nine wins. The score was 48-14 last year, and 48-23 this year. Don’t give me any “Yeah, buts.”

— It’s repetitious but obvious: In the era of the mobile QB, Wes Lunt’s limitations are hard to overcome when compared to a QB who can run. Trubisky is a former Ohio Player of the Year. His 39-yard dash changed the early momentum, and his 6-yard TD run put Carolina ahead for good at 17-14.

— Gene Chizik’s defensive unit quickly resolved the gaffe that allowed Illini Ke’Shawn Vaughn to run untouched for 65 yards on the UI’s first rushing play. In the middle quarters — when the game was being decided — the Tar Heels limited Illinois to 92 yards in total offense. Three of the UI’s first four rushes after halftime failed to reach the line of scrimmage, and the fourth gained a yard.

— Unlike recent home crowds enhanced by the red hordes from Ohio State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, this was a home-grown turnout. But UI folks had seen this movie before, and the exits were clogged with 12 minutes to go as the stadium quickly emptied out.

— Yes, Illini ballhandling was poor, but the team had just one turnover on six fumbles, and that turnover was matched by North Carolina’s bobble of an early Illini punt. The UI’s 13 penalties for 99 yards can only be described as ridiculous, ending talk of “how much more disciplined” this team is compared to last year.

— The record shows that Smith wins when he has excellent talent, and loses when he doesn’t. Just like all the other coaches. Peaking with the Bears’ 13-3 season and Super Bowl run 10 years ago, his overall NFL record came to 89-87 after he went 8-24 at Tampa Bay. He made the NFL playoffs three times in nine seasons.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.