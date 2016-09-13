Western Michigan receiver a good catch

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school senior at Wheaton Warrenville South, Corey Davis was interested in signing with the Illinois football team. But the feeling wasn’t mutual.



“They pursued me for maybe a week,” Davis said. “I had been there for high school 7-on-7s. I thought I was doing everything right, but they just really didn’t recruit me.



“I wasn’t really a die-hard Illinois fan. If they would have offered me, it would have been a different story.”



So, the receiver took his lone FBS scholarship offer and signed with Western Michigan.



Davis has spent four years making sure the other schools realized their mistake.



“Every day, I have that chip on my shoulder,” Davis said.



The 6-foot-3, 213-pound senior needs 183 yards to become the Mid-American Conference leader in career receiving yards.



The NFL has noticed. Davis is considered a likely second- or third-round pick in the 2017 draft.



“That’s always been a goal of mine since I was a little kid,” Davis said.



From the time he arrived at Western Michigan, coach P.J. Fleck has been telling Davis he has NFL talent.



“I’ve always had the work ethic,” Davis said. “When I got here, he gave it to me straight and told me what I had to do.”



On Saturday, Davis plays his first game at Memorial Stadium. He can’t wait.



“That’s back at home,” Davis said. “That’s right in the backyard. The family is going to be there.”



Davis has been asking teammates for tickets. At least 30 family members and friends are traveling to C-U.



Davis is one of 16 Western Michigan players from Illinois on the team.



“We’ve been talking about it,” Davis said.



The Broncos are playing their second game against the Big Ten West. Win on Saturday and they improve to 2-0 against the division with an earlier victory at Northwestern.



What is going on in Kalamazoo?



“It’s just trusting the process and trusting the coaches,” Davis said. “We’re executing every aspect.”



Davis has developed a connection with his quarterback, Zach Terrell. The two have played together since they arrived on campus.



“We have great chemistry,” Davis said. “My first start was his first start. We’ve been staying after practice, doing extra work.”



Davis and the Broncos won only one game in 2013. The number has climbed each year.



“It feels good to be a part of something that pretty much came from nothing,” Davis said. “We made a name for ourselves. We’ve come a long way. We’ve all bought in.”



Overlooked, Part II



Fleck knows what it is like to get rejected by Illinois.



A star receiver at Kaneland, where he earned News-Gazette All-State honors in 1998, Fleck wanted to play for his home-state school. But Ron Turner had other ideas.



“Ron Turner didn’t like me enough,” Fleck said. “I was 5-8, ran a 4.9 40 and wasn’t very quick, 160 pounds. That’s probably why he didn’t recruit me.”



No hard feelings from Fleck. The two worked together in the NFL and have remained friends.



“He’s one of my ultimate mentors and one of my incredibly close friends,” Fleck said. “I always bust on him a little bit.



“I grew up an Illini fan. I’ve played there, and I’ve coached there. It will be good to go back. They’ve had an incredible tradition over the years.”



His ties to the school don’t change how he feels about playing Illinois.



“You want to win every game that’s on your schedule,” Fleck said. “Illinois does. We want to. There’s not one game that’s more important than the other. They are all very important. Illinois presents a lot of challenges for us. They’ve got an incredible coaching staff. They’ve got them playing exceptionally well.”



The Illini had problems against North Carolina with penalties and fumbles. All are fixable, Fleck said.



“They moved the ball very well against a very good North Carolina defense,” he said.



The ultimate goal



In his fourth season at Western Michigan, Fleck is two games under .500. That hasn’t kept him from thinking big.



“The perfect scenario as you continue to go through this, and it might not be this year or it might be next year or four or five years from now, but eventually become a team that can get a bid in the playoffs,” Fleck said. “Then, obviously, have a shot to win the national title.”



Can a MAC school do all that?



“One thing about the playoff system is it does not limit schools in the Group of 5 from winning a national title,” Fleck said. “I think Houston is setting the way for everybody right now.”

Good company

Western Michigan star Corey Davis is closing in on the MAC record for career receiving yards. The list:

PLAYER, SCHOOL YEARS YARDS

1. Jordan White, Western Michigan 2006-11 4,187

2. Darius Watts, Marshall 2000-03 4,031

3. Corey Davis, Western Michigan 2013-present 4,005

4. Josh Davis, Marshall 2001-04 3,889

5. Titus Davis, Central Michigan 2011-14 3,700