Receivers ready to grab spotlight

CHAMPAIGN — Getting open proved problematic for the Illinois wide receivers last Saturday.

Sure, Wes Lunt struggled. The Illini quarterback didn’t connect often on his passes, and the offense did not move the ball well against North Carolina after the first quarter.

But the Illinois receivers didn’t exactly contribute like they did during the season-opening win against Murray State.

Of the 17 completions Lunt had against the Tar Heels, only seven went to the wideouts. Malik Turner hauled in three catches for 33 yards and one touchdown. Justin Hardee, Zach Grant, Desmond Cain and Sam Mays each had one reception.

“We did average,” Hardee said. “We left some plays out on the field. I left some plays out on the field. Those are the types of things that you can’t mope about. You’ve got to keep moving and keep working even harder. The weak spots, you’ve got to correct those things this coming week.”

Turner leads Illinois with six receptions for 116 yards, with half of those catches resulting in touchdowns. But the balanced offense Illinois wants to employ wasn’t on full display in its first loss under Lovie Smith.

North Carolina, like many opponents Illinois saw last season, used man coverage for the majority of last Saturday night’s game to help stifle the Illini.

“I think a lot of the problems came internally,” Turner said. “You can’t beat yourself and expect to beat your opponent, especially a good opponent like them. You can’t have that.”

With Mikey Dudek not expected to return for at least another month — if the redshirt sophomore indeed does come back six months after tearing the ACL in his right knee for the second time at Illinois — the responsibility falls on Turner, Cain, Hardee and the rest of the wideouts to produce.

“We need to make every single play that comes our way,” Hardee said. “There can’t be any plays left out there. We’ve got to hit on that every single day. We’re taking strides toward that.”

The fact Illinois is a 31/2-point underdog against Western Michigan this Saturday is enough motivation for the wideouts, and the entire team, to put forth a better showing.

“It’s very disrespectful,” Hardee said about the underdog label. “It’s about time that we come to play. There isn’t a need to talk about it. We know what we need to do, and we know how we feel. We’re just going to go out and play.”

Turner is optimistic Illinois can improve in the passing game against the Broncos, who are yielding an average of 202 passing yards early in the season, and in turn, help out the run game, too.

“On any team, you’ll probably zone in on one thing more than the other if you’re not as good at passing as opposed to running,” Turner said. “Both units are capable of making big plays. I’ve seen glimpses of it. We’ll be able to do that this Saturday.”

Having Illinois put forth consistent production for all four quarters and finishing the game against Western Michigan the right way is what Smith wants to see, not just from the wide receivers.

“It’s not like we’re going to scrap what we’re doing or get rid of our players or coaches or anything like that,” Smith said. “We’re all going to do a better job this time in every phase. Everybody we put out there on the field has had moments of something we’ve really liked but being able to do that consistently is key.”

