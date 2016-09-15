Big Ten football glance: Lots of games to love

THE STANDINGS

East Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Indiana 0-0 2-0

Maryland 0-0 2-0

Michigan 0-0 2-0

Ohio State 0-0 2-0

Michigan State 0-0 1-0

Penn State 0-0 1-1

Rutgers 0-0 1-1



West Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Iowa 0-0 2-0

Minnesota 0-0 2-0

Nebraska 0-0 2-0

Wisconsin 0-0 2-0

Illinois 0-0 1-1

Purdue 0-0 1-1

Northwestern 0-0 0-2

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know what games are worthwhile on Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who after going 11-2 last week takes a 21-3 record into a possible make-or-break weekend for the Big Ten’s playoff hopes.



North Dakota State at No. 13 Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

TV talent: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht and Rocky Boiman

Another chance for the five-time defending FCS national champion Bison to make a point on the national stage. Don’t laugh, either. North Dakota State has won five consecutive against FBS foes.

Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 28-20



Temple at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

TV talent: Eric Collins, Glen Mason and Rick Pizzo

Hard to believe the Nittany Lions are going to honor Joe Paterno — who coached his first game with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 17, 1966 — before this game in light of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. But they are.

Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 20-18



New Mexico at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNews

TV talent: Mike Corey and Rene Ingoglia

Neither team is particularly good. But the Scarlet Knights better win this one with Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan coming up the next three weeks.

Daniels’ pick: Rutgers, 24-23



Georgia State at No. 9 Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

TV talent: Brandon Gaudin and Chuck Long

Bart Houston has shown his performance last year against Illinois wasn’t a fluke, throwing for 436 yards and completing 64 percent of his passes thus far in starting QB role for the Badgers.

Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 38-17



Colorado at No. 4 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., BTN

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Cool decision by the Buffaloes to wear throwback jerseys from 1994. Let’s just hope this one comes down to another Hail Mary at the end like it did 22 years ago.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 42-22



No. 22 Oregon at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC

TV talent: Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams

The Cornhuskers will need to play better throughout the game instead of just in the second half. Through two games, Nebraska has outscored its foes 64-10 after halftime compared with only 31-14 in the first half.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 27-24



Western Michigan at Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNews

TV talent: Mike Couzens and Dan Hawkins

If Wes Lunt throws three TD passes — he’s averaging 2.5 a game so far this season — he’ll surpass Johnny Johnson for eighth in program history. Lunt has 33 TD passes with the Illini, and Johnson had 35.

Daniels’ pick: Illinois, 34-31



Maryland at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

TV talent: Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous and Melanie Collins

Two of the younger coaches in the game will square off in this one, with first-year coach DJ Durkin (38 years old) leading the Terrapins and new Central Florida coach Scott Frost (41) in charge of the Knights.

Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 28-17



No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

TV talent: Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie and Kathryn Tappen

Hate to say a loss might dampen Michigan State’s playoff chances in the Spartans’ second game, but the Irish have won last three in series dating back to 2011. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2013.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 34-26



No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., Fox

TV talent: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Shannon Spake

First meeting between two tradition-rich programs since 1983. With Johnson on the call, something dramatic is bound to happen. Enjoy.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 35-27



Duke at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

TV talent: Joe Beninati, J Leman and Michelle McMahon

Before the season, this had the makings of a potential intriguing nonconference meeting. Then Duke lost last week to Wake Forest, and Northwestern opened the season by losing to Western Michigan and Illinois State.

Daniels’ pick: Indiana, 35-17

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

Player, School PREV.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1

C.J. Beathard, Iowa 2

Wilton Speight, Mich. —

Curtis Samuel, Ohio St. 4

Mike Weber, Ohio St. —

Illini MVP

NAME, POS. PREV.

Hardy Nickerson, LB 2

Lovie Smith, coach 1

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB —

Wes Lunt, QB 4

Kendrick Foster, RB 5

Coach of the Year

COACH, School PREV.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 3

Mark Dantonio, Mich. St. 4

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 5

Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Michigan State

Outback Wisconsin

TaxSlayer Iowa

Holiday Nebraska

Music City Minnesota

Foster Farms Penn State

Pinstripe Indiana

Heart of Dallas Maryland

PICKS TO CLICK

Each week, college football writers Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels scour the schedule for the best game ... and the worst. Here are their picks for Week 3:

Bob says ...

Game of the Week: Ohio State at Oklahoma. The Sooners bounced back from the upset loss to Houston with an easy victory against Louisiana-Monroe. Oklahoma, my preseason national title pick, still has a chance to make the playoffs. But it has to pile up impressive wins, starting with the game against the Buckeyes. Ohio State has rolled to two easy victories. Did the blowouts prepare the inexperienced Buckeyes for a trip to Norman? We will find out soon enough.

Game of the Weak: Portland State at Washington. The Vikings just gave up 66 points to San Jose State. The Huskies are ninth in the FBS in scoring at 53.5 points per game. Washington might reach its season average by halftime and will threaten 80 if coach Chris Petersen allows it. Quietly, the Huskies have moved into a power position in the Pac-12 North and have to considered a possible playoff team.

Matt says ...

Game of the Week: Florida State at Louisville. Wonder if Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee will sneak a peek to see how his former quarterback, Lamar Jackson, handles the Seminoles. If he approaches the numbers he put up last Friday at the Carrier Dome against Syracuse — an absurd 411 passing yards and 199 rushing yards with five total touchdowns — then the Cardinals pull off the win and vault the sophomore to the front of the Heisman discussion.

Game of the Weak: South Carolina State at Clemson. The Tigers were supposed to walk all over Troy last week after a six-point win at Auburn in the season opener. Yet Deshaun Watson and friends let the Trojans hang around before prevailing 30-24. If Clemson only defeats South Carolina State, a winless FCS opponent, by six points, then something more concerning is brewing in Death Valley than just Watson’s Heisman hopes taking a huge hit.