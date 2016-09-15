Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 2, 2016)

Team of the Week

Illinois State

H.U. is a longtime fan of Redbirds coach Brock Spack, a former News-Gazette All-Stater and the guy Purdue should have hired to replace Joe Tiller. Sean Slattery hit a 33-yard field goal Saturday to give Illinois State a 9-7 win at Northwestern. Jake Kolbe led the Redbirds on an 11-play, 77-yard drive for the winning field goal. The kick gave Slattery a chance to make up for an earlier missed extra point. Illinois State improved to 2-0 and showed the rest of the FCS it is a threat to win the national title. Northwestern fell to 0-2 and is not following last year’s feel-good season with more success. Next time one of those big-shot schools calls with a job offer, Pat Fitzgerald should listen. And somebody in the FCS needs to hire Spack.



Team of the Weak

Oklahoma State

Yes, the officials messed up. They mistakenly allowed Central Michigan an untimed down, and the Chips took advantage with a wild Hail Mary and lateral for the winning score. Question for Mike Gundy’s team: Why was Central Michigan so close in the first place? It was Central Michigan, not the team from Ann Arbor or East Lansing. The Cowboys were considered Big 12 title contenders going into the season. After the loss to Central Michigan, Oklahoma State has a good chance to start the season 1-4. It plays Pitt on Saturday, followed by Baylor and Texas.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (Previous: 1)

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban apparently woke up on the wrong side of Alabama on Saturday, His team easily put away decent Western Kentucky 38-10. The coach was not happy with the effort. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been this disappointed after winning a game, maybe ever,” Saban said. The guess here is the Crimson Tide spent the week in practice showing its coach it won’t happen again. That is bad news for Mississippi, which hosts Alabama this week. Ready for a double-whammy? Mississippi beat Alabama last season. It probably will be mentioned during the pregame chat.



2. Ohio State (3)

No team has played better in the first two weekends of the season than the Buckeyes. They are second in the nation in scoring and tied for third in points allowed. But they are making a big move up in weight class this weekend, traveling to Oklahoma for a game against the 1-1 Sooners. Had Oklahoma defeated Houston in the opener, we would be talking about this as the latest Game of the Century. Quarterback J.T. Barrett has been impressive, throwing six touchdown passes and only one interception. He lost most of his helpers from a year ago, but Curtis Samuel is putting up big numbers on runs and receptions. Urban Meyer has stockpiled enough talent in Columbus to win two conferences. At the same time.



3. Florida State (4)

Deondre Francois looks like the next Jameis Winston, leading the Seminoles with his arm and his legs. He will be tested in Saturday’s trip to Louisville, which features dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson (see Heisman ballot) Jimbo Fisher’s bunch faces a Top 10 team in a hostile environment. Louisville is honoring boxing legend Muhammad Ali at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium and will wear butterfly stickers on its helmets in tribute to “The Greatest.” Florida State hopes to avoid getting stung.



4. Clemson (2)

The Tigers were punished by poll voters after Saturday’s near miss against Troy. Clemson overcame several mental errors, including a rock-head play by receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who flipped the ball on his way into the end zone on an apparent 75-yard punt-return touchdown. Replays showed he hadn’t crossed the goal line, and the touchdown was reversed. It was the kind of moment that can end national title dreams. To their credit, the Tigers survived. They should have no troubles Saturday at home against FCS school South Carolina State. Just a hunch the Tigers will make sure they reach the end zone before letting go of the ball.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Iowa State (Previous: 127)

The Cyclones are 0-for-the-Hawkeye State, following the loss to Northern Iowa by getting smashed in Iowa City. It is way, way, way too early to write off Matt Campbell’s future in Ames. But this season looks bleak. The Cyclones travel to TCU this week, and the Horned Frogs figure to be hopping mad after the rough loss to Arkansas. In the next month, Iowa State plays Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas. If the team wins more than four games, Campbell should be Coach of the Year. Not going to happen.



127. Virginia (—)

There are just four 0-2 teams left in the Power 5, and the Cavs are one of them. Bronco Mendenhall has to wonder why he left BYU for this. He traded mountains and victories for traffic and losses. Virginia has a winnable game Saturday at UConn.



126. Washington State (126)

The Cougars played a close game against Boise State, losing 31-28 on the Smurf Turf. No disgrace there. Later, coach Mike Leach made it worse, wondering if his players are being singled out by Pullman police after a string of incidents. When you are winless, it is never a good idea to start pointing blame at others.



125. Miami (Ohio) (—)

There are a lot of positives in Oxford. Miami is a great school (albeit expensive) in a scenic city with a rich history. Cradle of Coaches and all that. But the team is struggling to play winning football. Eastern Illinois went to Oxford on Saturday and defeated the RedHawks. Somewhere, Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo are smiling. And somewhere, Ben Roethlisberger and Ron Zook are shaking their heads in disgust.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. SEC 5

2. Big Ten 1

3. ACC 3

4. American 4

5. Pac-12 6

6. Big 12 2

7. MAC 8

8. Mountain West 7

9. Conference USA 10

10. Sun Belt 9

Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — In the words of “Die Hard” hero John McClane,“Welcome to the party, pal.” Jackson just missed becoming the first player in FBS history to have 400 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in the same game. He finished 1 rushing yard short. He has a great chance to impress voters against Florida State.



2. Nick Chubb, Georgia — He wasn’t able to hit 200 yards in his second game, but there will be other chances. The most important factor in Chubb’s trophy dash is the team record. As long as Georgia keeps winning, he will hang among the leaders. The Bulldogs expect a big game from him Saturday at Missouri.



3. Greg Ward Jr., Houston — A shoulder injury kept him out of Saturday’s shutout win against Lamar. The Cougars didn’t need him. Houston defeated host Cincinnati 40-16 on Thursday night. Ward was 24-of-36 passing for 326 yards and two TDs.



Random thoughts

Devil of a time

Former Illini Howard Griffith has company in the eight-touchdown club, Arizona State’s Kalen Ballage tied Griffith’s NCAA record in a 68-55 win against Texas Tech. All but one of Ballage’s scores came on runs. The other came on a catch. Ballage finished with 137 yards on 13 carries. Griffith’s eight touchdowns, all on runs, came in a 1990 game against Southern Illinois.



Inspirational story

Congrats to Pitt running back James Conner, who has returned to the team this season after missing last year while battling cancer. After extensive therapy, Conner was told by doctors he is cancer-free, and they allowed him to return to the field. He has 170 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first two games, both Pitt wins. He also has 45 receiving yards and two more scores. Pitt has a difficult game Saturday at Oklahoma State. Thanks to Conner’s efforts, the Panthers have picked up a bunch of new fans.



Military power

Check out this week’s standings and you will notice the three service academies are a combined 6-0. No surprise that Navy and Air Force are playing well. The Midshipmen and the Falcons have been bowl regulars in recent years. But that hasn’t been the case for Army, which is 2-0 under third-year coach Jeff Monken, a Peoria native. The Black Knights opened with a win against Temple and knocked off Rice on Saturday. Beat UTEP this week, a strong possibility, and Army will be halfway to bowl eligibility. There are several winnable games left on the schedule. The annual game against Navy could have high stakes.