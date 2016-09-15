Scholarship completes dream for Martin

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs North Carolina » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) scrambles for the ball he fumbled with North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 10, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Michael Martin wasn’t exactly sure what to expect when he sat down for an Illinois football team meeting on Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium.

Martin had a hunch, though, when Lovie Smith addressed he and his fellow teammates, that something was coming. Something that would make his final season at Illinois even more memorable.

“He was going through some of the expectations of what game week would be like,” said Martin, a Centennial graduate and the only Champaign native on the Illini roster this season.

“On the very last slide, he had my name, my position and that I was a local athlete and engineering major,” Martin continued. “Then he had me stand up and asked me a couple questions.”

The last question was the most powerful one for the Illinois long snapper. Would it be all right if Smith put the fifth-year senior, who spent the previous four seasons at Illinois as a walk-on, on scholarship for his final season?

The two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree, who earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in only 31/2 years and currently is working on a master’s in mechanical engineering, replied with a succinct but earnest answer.

“Sounds really good, Coach,” Martin recalled.

Smith said the decision to put Martin on scholarship was an easy one, even though Smith has only known Martin for six months.

“He has been a great team member,” Smith said. “He’s been super in the classroom, representing our university the right way and our football program the right way. He’s a valuable part of our football team, contributing each week. He earned a scholarship, and we were just excited to be able to give it to him. You’re always excited when someone earns something.”

Martin is grateful not only for the financial assistance the scholarship will provide but also how Smith bestowed Martin’s new status upon him.

“The whole team gave me a hand,” Martin said. “It was a really powerful experience for me.”

Martin isn’t a player to seek out the limelight. Long snappers hardly are. But it’s a position that requires precision in firing a football 15 yards through one’s legs while looking backward.

Martin first picked up long snapping his freshman season at Centennial, the first year he played organized football.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Martin said. “I thought, ‘OK, I can see how this goes.’ In all reality, I had only just picked up long snapping. I was no good my freshman year. After I learned what it was, I looked some things up and taught myself and morphed into what I am today.”

Martin grew up attending Illinois games, watching Kurt Kittner, Rocky Harvey and Brandon Lloyd help Illinois win the 2001 Big Ten title. Aside from those three, his memories at Memorial Stadium consist of former public address announcer Jim Sheppard belting out familiar refrains from the press box.

But he didn’t think until his junior year at Centennial that playing college football was a possibility until he received a recruiting letter from Wisconsin.

“It was just one of those mass mailings that programs put out,” Martin said, “but I didn’t realize that at the time.”

Ron Zook didn’t recruit him much, but Martin remembers talking to former Illinois defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. When Illinois hired Tim Beckman, Beckman stopped by Centennial and spoke with Martin. A few months later, Martin received word Illinois would like to have him come as a preferred walk-on.

It’s a role he filled the past four seasons, all the while contributing significantly. Going into Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Western Michigan, Martin has snapped in 27 consecutive games for the Illini dating back to the 2014 season opener against Youngstown State.

He’s set to earn his master’s degree in May, and Martin said he’d like to either work for NASA, work with high-speed rail or design sports equipment once he leaves Illinois and his football playing days are behind him.

For now, though, Martin wants to make sure his scholarship is put to good use the rest of the season with the Illini.

“I had a dream. I worked for a dream. I reached that dream,” he said. “No one will ever be able to take that away from me.”