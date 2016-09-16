Defensive line ready to buck Broncos

CHAMPAIGN — Residing in south Mississippi a few years ago, Carroll Phillips was far from the bright lights that greeted him last Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.



The defensive end from Miami knew he wanted to play at a big-time program. Knew he wanted to experience a sellout crowd during a prime-time game like he did with North Carolina in Champaign a week ago.



But Copiah-Lincoln Community College was the team he played for at the time. Far from the national stage.



“I’m a city guy, but going to Copiah-Lincoln, it’s a small town there,” Phillips said. “There’s nothing but like four buildings there. I had to at least drive 20 minutes just to go get something to eat every day.”



His usual stops included Burger King and Wal-Mart. That was about it.



“The transition from Miami to Mississippi was a struggle,” Phillips said. “I got adjusted to Mississippi life. Once I got here, it was a big upgrade. I blended right in.”



Take any of the starting defensive linemen for Illinois — Phillips and Dawuane Smoot at both ends along with Chunky Clements and Rob Bain at the two tackle spots — and the blend is smooth.



Even if all hail from different backgrounds and took different paths to where they are now before Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Western Michigan at Memorial Stadium.



Smoot grew up in the inner city of Columbus, Ohio, before moving to the Columbus suburbs and competing in hurdles in track and field during high school.



Bain came to Illinois as an offensive lineman from Bolingbrook and spent the 2012 season — he redshirted during Tim Beckman’s first year — at that position before switching to the defensive line.



Clements arrived after suffering a torn ACL in his senior season of high school near Dayton, Ohio, with an uncommon nickname to boot because his first name is Jarrod.



“His first day on campus, he said, ‘Call me Chunky,’ ” Bain said. “At first, it catches you off guard, but ever since I’ve known him, if I call him Jarrod, then I’m messing with him. Ever since I’ve known him, that’s his name to me.”



And then there is Phillips, the elder statesman of the group at 24 years old. But just call him “Wild Man,” a nickname Phillips first picked up playing youth football in Miami.



“It keeps everything interesting with all the personalities we have,” Smoot said. “There’s never really a dull conversation.”



‘A lot of pro potential’



The talk around the four starters does have a common denominator.



And that is pro potential. A year after sitting next to Jihad Ward on the couch inside defensive line coach Mike Phair’s central Champaign home and watching the Oakland Raiders select Ward in the second round of the NFL draft, Smoot already is hearing his name as a possible first-round pick next spring.



He’s not the only Illini defensive lineman on NFL radars, though. Bain, Clements, Phillips and even fifth-year graduate transfer Gimel President are realistic possibilities to land on an NFL roster next summer, either through the draft or signing as an undrafted free agent.



“I think they have a lot of pro potential,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “I’ve made a statement that we should have about five guys that can play at the next level, so that’s pretty good. It’s really early to start talking about stuff like that, but comparing them to guys I’ve seen, these guys have a chance.”



Having a coach with two decades of NFL experience in Smith can only add to the confidence the group feels. So can hearing Smith repeatedly say in his first six months on the job that the defensive line is the strength of this year’s team.



Bain welcomes the added attention Smith’s praise brings to the front four, but quickly adds it doesn’t change how they prepare.



“We just try to come out to work every day and set the tone and be the leaders of the team,” he said. “People say expectations are high, but we welcome that pressure. The guys we have in this group, we thrive off that. We want to be the pacesetters.”



‘We need more sacks’



Never satisfied, it seems, Phillips is quite clear on what he wants to see more of from the defensive line.



“More sacks,” he said. “We need more sacks. We’ve got to get to the quarterback and affect the passer.”



High standards is an aspect Smith wants from his team. But Illinois enters the third weekend of the season with a Big Ten-best eight sacks, and its average of four is tied for 10th in the country. Phillips, President and Clements each have two, with Phillips corralling a nation-best 61/2 tackles for loss after two games.



“Our camaraderie is crazy,” Smoot said. “We’re on the same page at all times.”



Joe Spencer knows. The Illinois center has to face off against Clements or Bain along the interior of the line twice a week during practice and worked against them throughout training camp. Ditto for Illinois tackles Christian DiLauro and Austin Schmidt when it comes to Smoot and Phillips.



“You get a consistent look from them every time,” Spencer said. “Plus, the tackles are going against some of the best defensive ends in the country. It only helps us.”



The defensive line benefited from not having to deal with a new position coach this season because Smith retained Phair, the only assistant coach last season at Illinois who is back with the Illini.



Bringing in coaches with defensive pedigrees like Smith and defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, however, also was an advantage.



“They mesh pretty well,” Nickerson said. “You’ve got a good group. They enjoy being around each other and feed off each other. That’s what makes this such a great thing.”



‘It’s like a brotherhood’



Yes, the defense has room to improve after giving up 48 points against North Carolina. The defensive line is included in that sentiment as well.



Linebacker Hardy Nickerson, the team’s leading tackler with 22 stops so far after transferring from California, understands how much a quality defensive line can make a difference at his position.



“Even before that, when I came and I watched spring practice, I was like, ‘Man, this is a real defensive line,’ ” the younger Nickerson said. “Any time you play behind a defensive line like this one, it just takes so much pressure off you as a linebacker. You’re just able to run and hit.”



Western Michigan comes in with a potent offense and one of the country’s most unheralded wide receivers in Corey Davis. But if Smoot, Bain, Clements and Phillips can effectively disrupt the Broncos’ offensive line and force Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell into making some uncharacteristic throws, Illinois should go into Big Ten play with a winning record.



All the while attracting more attention along the way, yet keeping the close connections that are nearly as important to this group as each player’s individual skills.



“It’s like a brotherhood,” Bain said. “Me, Smoot and Chunky have all been together for four years now. Carroll, this is his third year. We’ve played a lot of snaps together and gone through a lot of practices and workouts. We’re about as close as you can get.”