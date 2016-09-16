Tate: Broncos pose challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Phillip John “P.J.” Fleck will participate in his personal Super Bowl here on Saturday.



Barring Houston’s Tom Herman, who may ride the Cougars into the Power 5 with Big 12 membership, the most likely college coach due for a quick upgrade is Western Michigan’s Fleck.



With Northwestern in the bag (22-21), the Broncos could go 2-0 against the Big Ten by defeating Illinois at Memorial Stadium. And it virtually would assure Fleck’s ascension when upper-tier jobs open in December.



Fact is, the Kaneland product might have been among those considered for his home-state job if the Illini hadn’t jumped a year early to land Lovie Smith. Of course, another dip into the Mid-American Conference would have brought howls from Illini Nation, but Illinoisans shouldn’t look down on Western Michigan football teams.



In four meetings since 2004, Illinois won 30-27, lost 23-17 and won 23-20 and 24-7. Illinois is a field-goal underdog on Saturday.



In building from a 1-11 start (after Bill Cubit) to consecutive 8-5 seasons, Fleck has become a mini-Jim Harbaugh on the recruiting trail. He created a “row the boat” theme that caught on. Among the flamboyant ventures by Fleck and the WMU staff — which earlier included Illini assistant Tim McGarigle — were for-charity walks on coals and broken glass, karate-style broken boards and a new dance for students.



The attention-drawing Broncos attracted three four-star prospects and 37 three-stars in the 2014-16 classes. Rivals.com ranked their classes over those of Illinois in two of the last three years.



Holding onto the ball



Northwestern was poised to salvage the opener, but quarterback Clayton Thorson’s late-game fumble on the 1-yard line handed the ball back when a TD or field goal would have won it.



That said, Western Michigan’s offensive line, which includes guard Luke Juriga (son of Illini great Jim Juriga), dominated the contest. The Broncos possessed the ball for 39 of 60 minutes and built a 27-15 margin in first downs.



This follows a 2015 season in which WMU possessed the ball 34 minutes on average, second best in Division I football, and it sets up a showdown with the UI’s strongest unit, the defensive line.



Fleck employs a spread attack, mixing option runs with play-action passes by senior Zach Terrell, the school’s career leader with 64 percent completions.



Corey Davis, the Broncos’ 4,005-yard receiver, manages to get open despite excessive attention. He caught seven against Northwestern and seven more in the 70-21 rout of North Carolina Central.



Fourth-quarter progress needed



The Illinois fandom is caught in a swing of emotions from sold-out expectations a week ago to smaller-crowd uncertainty. QB Wes Lunt, under intense pressure, gave a disappointing performance in the 48-23 loss to North Carolina. And defensive backfield shortcomings were laid bare. Mitch Trubisky completed 19 of 24 passes, often to unguarded Tar Heel receivers.



Because Smith has direct responsibility for the UI secondary — he coaches the “fifth back,” which is used extensively — he particularly was disappointed by the coverage. And even more so by self-inflicted wounds: 13 penalties and six fumbles (one lost).



“Some of what we saw in the game we hadn’t seen before,” Smith said. “I don’t see us being underdogs at home.”



But that is the reality. WMU executed consistently against Northwestern. Illinois was inconsistent and error-prone against North Carolina.



Worse yet, Illinois was outplayed in the fourth quarter, a fact that distressed Smith. It reminded of last season, when the Illini outscored 12 opponents in the first (79-59) and third (55-44) periods but were beaten 89-62 in the fourth stanza.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

