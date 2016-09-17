Asmussen: Home loss not a good look

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois loss to Western Michigan:

First impressions

■ Considering the opponent, when was the last time Illinois played so poorly at home? I’d go back to the 2012 game against Louisiana Tech, a 52-12 loss. That was Tim Beckman’s fourth game as coach.

■ After Illinois put all of its attendance eggs in the North Carolina basket, the crowd came up short against the Broncos. The announced attendance was 40,954.

Illinois has to pay Western Michigan $1.2 million for the game. The Illini might have been better off playing at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., and saving the large guarantee.

■ Again, Illinois officials were smart enough to show the end of a Big Ten upset on the scoreboard. They have the big screen, so they might as well use it.

FCS power North Dakota State pulled another fast one, knocking off defending Big Ten West champion Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

Why, oh, why, would any FBS athletic director schedule a game against the Bison? Big Ten teams are off the hook in the future. The league has banned any more games against the FCS.

Actually, when the Big Ten expands to 16 (you know it is coming), it might want to add North Dakota State. Not sure if the Fargo TV market is all that appealing, but nobody can match the team’s recent success.



■ There was a crowd at the Illini Walk. But it wasn’t close to as fired up as it was for the Illinois-North Carolina game. Makes sense. Saturday’s game was in the daytime against a team considered inferior to the Tar Heels.

In order for the school to build the Illini Walk as a must-see event, it needs to win consistently. For several seasons.

Second guesses

■ Illinois had an early chance to gain momentum but chose to go the safe route.

Facing fourth and 8 at the Western Michigan 39, the Illini punted. When David Reisner’s boot rolled into the end zone for a touchback, the Illini gained 19 yards on the exchange.

■ On its first drive of the second half, Illinois moved deep into Western Michigan territory. Down 24-7, the team needed a touchdown. The Illini reached the Broncos’ 3, but when a third-down pass fell incomplete, the Illini sent out Chase McLaughlin for a field goal, which he hit.

■ There seemed to be a lack of urgency on the Illinois offense. Maybe it was a hangover from the North Carolina loss. Whatever the reason, the team needs to get over it with Big Ten play starting in two weeks.

Third degree

■ Apparently, the players need to go to penalty class during the open week. When you hit the quarterback after he throws the ball, you are going to get called for roughing. Simple as that.

Chris James’ penalty late in the first quarter helped set up a Western Michigan touchdown. The fans booed the call, which is their right. But the players need to be taught to pull up before drawing a personal foul.

■ What were the Illini thinking when they went for it on fourth and 1 late in the first quarter? I have no problem with the decision. My question is the play itself. When you bunch the field and hand it off to an inexperienced running back, you are playing into the defense’s hands.

“They beat us up front, the way I saw it,” coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a basic, off-tackle power play.

"We knew it was going to be about our line, so you’ve got to get a fourth-and-short situation where they know we’re running and we are running. Now who is the better man? They were that play.”

■ Early in the second quarter with Western Michigan leading 21-0, the Broncos got behind the chains on their second drive. On third and 15 at the Illinois 34, Western Michigan threw an incomplete pass and also was called for holding. Illinois accepted the penalty to make it third and 25. Why not take the play and force Western Michigan to punt?

Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell scrambled 18 yards on third down to set up a field-goal attempt, which was blocked.

■ Where was Desmond Cain? Illinois’ leading returning receiver, who had three catches in the first two games, didn’t play against the Broncos. No explanation was given for his absence.

Fourth estate

Put Dan Hawkins in the “impressed” category when Illinois hired Smith as its head football coach.

“I think it was a feather in the university and the program’s cap to get him here,” Hawkins said. “They have committed to a long haul on this deal based on his contract. I think they are willing to build this thing and do it right. That takes a while. Sometimes, that takes patience by everybody. He’s, obviously, a well-respected guy in the state and a well-respected guy in football.”

The former Boise State and Colorado coach worked Saturday’s Illinois-Western Michigan game as analyst for ESPNews. Part of Hawkins’ preparation included watching the Illinois-North Carolina game.

“I thought the kids played hard, and they ran around well,” Hawkins said. “They did some really, really good things schematically on offense.”

Smith is back working in college football after a 21-year break. All of his time since then has been in the NFL.

“You’ve got to recruit, and you’ve got to recruit hard,” Hawkins said. “That’s the biggest difference. You’ve got to have a couple of cellphones taped to your head, and the phone is never turned off. Normally, in the NFL when you go on vacation in July, you throw your phone in the glove box and don’t worry about it. Not in college.

“It is a rabid deal now. Your head coach needs to be right in it. The players will say, ‘Well, Nick Saban is recruiting me, and Jim Harbaugh is recruiting me. I’m sure Lovie has noticed that.”

Smith has said repeatedly some version of “football is football.” Hawkins agrees.

“I think a good high school coach can coach in college, and I think a good pro coach can coach in college,” Hawkins said. “But the recruiting intensity is different.”

Illinois has fired its last five football coaches.

“At some point, you have to turn the mirror around and kind of go, ‘Hmmmm,’ ” Hawkins said, “Institutionally, everybody has got to row in the same direction. There’s no question the coach has got to do his job.”

Five burning questions

1. Will anybody be at the Oct. 8 Illinois-Purdue game?

A lot of the Illinois crowd energy was zapped by the loss to North Carolina. Another chunk got singed during the first half against Western Michigan. Obviously, it takes time to build a winner, but Illinois was better at this point a year ago with a lot of the same players.

2. When is Ryan Frain coming back?

The senior punter is clearly missed. There is no timetable for his return.

Smith has an open week. Maybe he can find a walk-on punter who is killing it on the intramural fields. Or in soccer.



3. Where is P.J. Fleck going to coach next year?

Not Western Michigan. With a 3-0 record and a great chance to win the MAC, the former News-Gazette All-Stater likely will land a Power 5 job.

Some of his antics are silly, bordering on annoying. But he is winning games. He is about to become a very wealthy man. And Row the Boat to another program.

4. Can Illinois bounce back from a 1-2 start?

Well, the Big Ten schedule doesn’t do Smith’s guys any favors. The team takes next weekend off (it is called an open week, not a bye), then travels to Nebraska on Oct. 1.

The ‘Huskers improved to 3-0 Saturday with a home win against Oregon. They are not easy to beat in Lincoln and will look to avenge the 2015 loss.

5. Does Western Michigan have a shot at one of the Access Bowls?

Short answer: Yes. Longer answer: It is going to need a lot of help. The two wins against the Big Ten is a start, but the other nonconference games are against North Carolina Central and Georgia Southern.

The Broncos need to finish 13-0 (including the MAC title game) and hope that Toledo keeps winning, too. The Rockets visit Kalamazoo on Nov. 25. Might be a doozy.