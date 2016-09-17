Final word: Fagan to start at guard

CHAMPAIGN — Jordan Fagan will start at guard on Saturday against Western Michigan, Illinois coach Lovie Smith said after Friday’s workout. Fagan replaces Gabe Megginson, who is out with a leg injury.



“We feel confident (in Fagan),” Smith said. “He’s played ball. That’s the good thing about the first week (against Murray State). We were able to play a few other guys to get them a little bit of game experience.”



Fagan, a junior from Chula Vista, Calif., subbed for Darta Lee in the opener against the Riders and entered the North Carolina game in place of Megginson.



For the second consecutive week, David Reisner will punt, taking Ryan Frain’s spot.



Smith said backup strong safety Caleb Day soon will have season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL against the Tar Heels.



✰ ✰ ✰



Saturday’s forecast calls for possible storms during the game.



“We look at it ahead of time, but you have a plan for it,” Smith said. “That’s why in training camp, you hope you have a couple of rain days, which we have.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illini followed their pregame pattern Friday night, going to dinner together at the Champaign Country Club before arriving at Champaign’s Hyatt Place.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illini will wear white helmets, blue jerseys and white pants for Saturday’s game.



“The captains were involved a little bit,” Smith said. “That’s one of their favorites, especially Dawuane Smoot.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illini don’t have a game on Sept. 24, which means the coaches will hit the road to recruit.



“Everyone who can go out will be out. It is extensive,” Smith said.



The team will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before taking time off.



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson and tight end Tyler White spoke at Friday’s Illini Quarterback Club luncheon. A crowd of 225 attended at the Hawthorn Suites.



“The guys have really come back and had a great week of practice,” Nickerson said. “We’re excited about this opportunity.”



Looking back at the North Carolina loss, Nickerson said the defense didn’t achieve its turnover goal.



“We’ve got to take the ball away from our opponents more than they take it from us,” Nickerson said. “Our benchmark is we want to get three-plus takeaways per game. We get a few more takeaways, and we change that ballgame.”



White is happy to see the tight ends keeping busy in the passing game. In two games, the tight ends have six catches for 47 yards.



“Coach (Garrick) McGee is involving the tight ends a lot this year,” White said. “We hoped to be used this week and every week to come.”



White is from Kalamazoo. He was not a Broncos backer as a kid. Instead, he rooted for Michigan. Western Michigan did not recruit White.



✰ ✰ ✰



Originally, Saturday’s game was scheduled for Kalamazoo, Mich. But the contract was changed on Feb. 15, 2012. The Broncos are being paid $1.2 million for their appearance.



Would the folks at Western Michigan liked to have the game at Waldo Stadium?



“I have a hard time imagining that Western Michigan fans aren’t wishing this game was at home,” said Justin Dacey, recent beat writer for the Kalamazoo Gazette, “Last year, the Broncos hosted Michigan State, and it was a pretty special atmosphere. People lined the streets pregame, packed Waldo Stadium for the showdown and Kalamazoo was hopping.



“I don’t think hosting Illinois would have necessarily the same success, but it’s always special bringing in a Big Ten team. The Broncos are a hot topic in Kalamazoo, rightfully so, and any chance to watch the team in person, especially against a team like Illinois, is an attractive one.”



✰ ✰ ✰



If you are an Illinois student and can play football, Smith might have a place for you.



“One of the things I’m disappointed in with where we are right now would be the number of walk-ons that we have,” Smith said. “We have to do a better job with our walk-on program of students on campus. You can only put so many guys on scholarship. But right now, we’re about 10 guys short of a full squad. We would have 10 more walk-ons in our program right now that have an opportunity to earn a scholarship.”



Smith is putting the call out to the campus and to players in the state. For now and into the future.



“Full speed ahead,” Smith said. “We could use a bit more help.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Western Michigan travel party was set to arrive on Friday afternoon in Champaign.



The Broncos don’t visit the stadium the night before away games. Instead, the team went directly to its headquarters at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites.











