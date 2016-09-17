Game day Q&A: Center Joe Spencer

Talk about your BMOC. At Illinois, Joe Spencer is that guy. Already named to the Rimington Award Watch (nation’s top center), Spencer is also a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service). The Ohioan has graduated and is working on his MBA. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the three-year starter earlier this week:

First question is an easy one: How is your leg?

I’m feeling 100 percent. I felt good on Saturday coming off the ball. Some things to clean up personally, some things to clean up as an O-line and as an offense. I’m just excited for Western Michigan.



Could you have played against Murray State?

I could have gone, but we went with what was best for me and for the longevity of the season. The year is always a grind. We made the choice. I didn’t want to miss the first game of my senior year, but I think it will pay off in the long run.

How hard was it to sit out?

It was tough. Pretty gut-wrenching when we first got out there. Once we got through warmups, it was like a normal Saturday except I wasn’t playing. It was a great team win. I had played every game since Northwestern my redshirt freshman year.



Do the other guys give you grief about your age (22)?

I get called “old man” from time to time. Stuff like that. It’s all fun, especially with the two younger guys (Nick Allegretti and Gabe Megginson) next to me.

How are the young guards doing?

They are a focal point to the offense. They’ve done a great job. They are playing hard, smart, playing physical, not a lot of missed assignments. Very impressed with both of them. Gabe has a good understanding of the offense. He grew up fast. Nick doesn’t get pushed around much. Between the two of them, the future looks bright in the interior.



How do you like Gabe’s hair?

Gabe is the only one who can pull off the long-hair look. Austin Schmidt looks silly. We went on a camping trip this summer, and I told him I was going to shave it when he fell asleep.



You were named captain. How did that make you feel?

It was a huge honor. Very humbling. If I think of the top three things to happen here at Illinois, that has to be No. 1 or No. 2. I’m excited to lead the team throughout the year.



Speaking of voting: Trump or Clinton?

I am currently undecided. I’m interested to see the debates coming up. Me and my roommates will be on the couch watching. I am voting. I will do an absentee ballot from Ohio. Swing state.



You have had a lot of line coaches at Illinois. What has that been like?

It made me grow up. I think the best advice I got was from Coach (Luke) Butkus when I was still in high school. He said, “Come here because the University of Illinois is the greatest place on Earth.” I 100 percent agree with that now. Best decision I ever made.

What is school like for you this semester?

I’m a first-year MBA candidate. It’s a lot of work. Right now, I’m in four eight-week classes. I have midterms this week. I’m a 22-year-old college student, and I’m in class with people who have already been out in the working world and are 30-plus. One guy had 20-plus years in the armed forces. It challenges me intellectually. I love the MBA program. I got a lot of congratulations when I ran the ball this week, showed some MBA athleticism.



Tell me about your run last week.

Wes (Lunt) stepped up, and the ball got knocked out. I saw it at my feet. Coach Smith preaches “scoop and score.” I picked it up. I saw ground, and I just kept going. When I got tackled, I had no idea where I was. Never really carried the ball since seventh grade. With two minutes left in the last game of the season, every lineman got a carry. It was pretty cool. They gave me the official score sheet, and I was on there with 14 yards. I’ll take that average. Another threat on film. Teams have to prepare for it. The picture of me carrying the ball, I kind of look like a running back and guys are behind me, and it looks like I’m outrunning them. I’m going to keep that one for a while.

Your charity work is very well known. How did it get started?

I’ve always done it. Credit my parents and my older brother. I can remember going to the Ronald McDonald House and serving lunch with my mom and my siblings. My brother, Scott, played lacrosse at Ohio State, and he was very involved. He showed me the benefits. It’s been fun. We’ve helped a lot of people. For Uplifting Athletes, we’ve raised over $40,000 in the three years I was president. Using that pedestal of college football, it has been pretty cool just to have that opportunity.



Are there other projects you are involved in or want to be involved in?

I definitely want to stay involved. I like to look at companies that do that kind of charitable work. A fun story: When I was 5, I was at the grocery store on vacation. Me and my brother did a price check on a soccer ball, and some random lady bought us the soccer ball. She said, “Someday, buy a ball for a kid who doesn’t have the funds to buy one.” That’s my first memorable charity moment. Wherever that lady is, thank you.



Can you believe you are almost out of here?

It seems like it flew. I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world. Champaign-Urbana really is home for me now. I’ve been at the same apartment for three years. It’s been a fun ride.



Illinois has sent a lot of linemen to the NFL. Is that a goal for you?

Yes. How I’m approaching it is I’m all about senior year right now, going out on a high note, competing in the Big Ten West, winning the Big Ten West. At the end of the year, I will evaluate it as it comes. If it’s an opportunity, I’m definitely going to pursue it. But I’m fortunate enough to be in a great grad program. I have a pretty solid avenue the other way.

What do you want to do after football ends?

With my degree in finance, I want to go into business risk and business evaluation.



Why are you No. 71?

My freshman year of high school, I got moved up to varsity the second week of the season. I was 73, and I was like, “Oh, can I be 73 again?” And they’re like, “No, you’re going to be 71; it’s the number that is left over. It probably doesn’t matter. You’re not going to play. You’re just a freshman.” I ended up starting a couple of games that year on varsity with the 71. I had a lot of pride in it and stuck with it ever since. Wearing it here is kind of a big honor with guys like Jeff Allen and Coach Butkus, who wore it.



You grew up close to Cincinnati. What is wrong with the Reds?

I care. We’re just going through a transitional phase. I hope it can come out like the Cubs. We traded everyone. Give it two to three years and we’ll be competing again.



Are the Bengals going to win the Super Bowl?

I hope so. Our first step is just win a playoff game.



Did you grow up an Ohio State fan?

I did not. I was born in Kalamazoo, Mich. I grew up a little bit of a Michigan fan. When Lloyd Carr left Michigan, I went neutral. Now I’m an Illini for life.



How many times have you been to Kings Island?

Countless number of times. I had a season pass when I was growing up. I would go over there on a Sunday night and ride roller coasters with my dad and brother. It’s like 10 minutes from my house. I love that place.



Who is your favorite entertainer?

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. I got that one from my dad. I got to see him live twice this spring when he was on “The River” tour. I went in Chicago and St. Louis. It was a really great experience.



A night on the town with Bruce or 300 yards rushing in a win against Western Michigan?

I’ll take the win against Western Michigan. I’ll go in the locker room and put on some Bruce for everyone.



Illinois is thinking about a mascot. What would be your idea?

My thing is not to force it. There is such a great tradition here. I talked to Mr. (Josh) Whitman about it, and he talked about the Galloping Ghosts. I thought that was a pretty good idea. It will take time, and it has to be something the alumni and the current students can support. It’s going to be a process.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.

I was on the varsity chess team in high school. I was pretty good. Me and Darius Mosely play a lot. He’s good.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.

Gabe Megginson wears a black shirt with space cats on it every game day. Every one has their little thing. I’ve got Bruce; he’s got space cats.

