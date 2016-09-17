Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

How they line up: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
How they line up: Illinois vs. Western Michigan

Sat, 09/17/2016 - 12:00am | Matt Daniels
News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels joins Steve for today's show. After the latest in sports news, they discuss Illini football and talk to Illini golf coach Mike Small about his team.
Illini (1-1)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

5    Running back    Ke’Shawn Vaughn    5-10    210    So.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

66    Left guard    Jordan Fagan    6-6    300    Jr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Wes Lunt. He struggled against North Carolina. Mightily. The fifth-year senior knows he needs to play better against Western Michigan, along with every other opponent the rest of the season. Seeing him unleash a few deep passes, which were almost nonexistent against the Tar Heels, could open up other facets of the Illinois offense. With Western Michigan taking such good care of the ball so far this season, limiting mistakes and not turning the ball over is critical for the Illini.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

5    Weakside linebacker    James Crawford    6-2    220    Jr.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.

30    Strong safety    Julian Hylton    6-0    205    So.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Jaylen Dunlap. The Illinois secondary got picked on repeatedly by North Carolina. Expect Western Michigan to take a few shots against one of the more inexperienced units the Illini have. Dunlap can ill afford to let Corey Davis get in any sort of rhythm if the Illini corner is matched up against Western Michigan’s stud wide receiver. Dunlap has yet to snag an interception at Illinois. This game might be the perfect time to do so.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-1 at Illinois, 1-1 overall in first season)

Broncos (2-0)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

11    Quarterback    Zach Terrell    6-2    203    Sr.

31    Running back    Jarvion Franklin    6-0    228    Jr.

84    Wide receiver    Corey Davis    6-3    213    Sr.

83    Wide receiver    Michael Henry    5-11    189    Sr.

15    Wide receiver    Carrington Thompson    6-5    220    Sr.

85    Tight end    Donnie Ernsberger    6-3    255    Jr.

77    Left tackle    Chukwuma Okorafor    6-6    333    Jr.

65    Left guard    Jackson Day    6-3    292    Sr.

52    Center    John Keenoy    6-3    305    So.

59    Right guard    Luke Juriga    6-4    289    Fr.

72    Right tackle    Taylor Moton    6-5    328    Sr.

Player to watch: Corey Davis. Illinois might not face a more prolific wide receiver this season than Davis. The Wheaton native is bound to play on Sundays next fall, but before he goes on to an NFL career, he could cause some difficulty for Illinois. Davis brings size, speed and sure hands, a key reason he is the active FBS leader in receiving yards with 4,005. Keeping him in check will go a long way toward Illinois avoiding a loss.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

1    End    Keion Adams    6-2    245    Sr.

5    Tackle    Andre Turner    6-4    266    Jr.

68    Tackle    David Curle    6-3    305    Sr.

33    End    Eric Assoua    6-2    240    So.

10    Weakside linebacker    Robert Spillane    6-2    218    Jr.

8    Middle linebacker    Caleb Bailey    6-0    236    Jr.

6    Strongside linebacker    Asantay Brown    6-0    203    Jr.

4    Cornerback    Darius Phillips    5-10    191    Jr.

26    Free safety    Davontae Ginwright    6-2    191    Fr.

2    Strong safety    Justin Tranquill    5-11    185    Fr.

18    Cornerback    Sam Beal    6-1    177    So.

Player to watch: Robert Spillane. No stranger to Illinois, the Oak Park Fenwick product will have plenty of incentive to knock off the Illini today. The Broncos’ second-leading tackler with 14 stops also has forced a fumble, the lone takeaway Western Michigan has had so far this season. A starter ever since he arrived with the Broncos as a true freshman in 2014, Spillane gives a veteran presence to a defense that will need to bottle up Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Kendrick Foster today.

Head coach: P.J. Fleck (19-21 at Western Michigan; 19-21 overall in four seasons)

Prediction: Illinois 34, Western Michigan 31

The atmosphere won’t produce the same environment Memorial Stadium experienced last Saturday night against North Carolina. And the Illini might have to deal with the elements for the first time with Lovie Smith at the helm. Western Michigan isn’t like MAC teams that have come to Champaign recently, like Kent State and Miami (Ohio), so don’t expect a blowout. Don’t expect a loss, either, but do expect a close, competitive game throughout. Illinois cuts down on its penalties, the defense forces a few turnovers and kicker Chase McLaughlin is the hero. (N-G prediction record: 2-0)
 

