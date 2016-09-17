How they line up: Illinois vs. Western Michigan

Illini (1-1)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.



5 Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn 5-10 210 So.



39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



66 Left guard Jordan Fagan 6-6 300 Jr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Player to watch: Wes Lunt. He struggled against North Carolina. Mightily. The fifth-year senior knows he needs to play better against Western Michigan, along with every other opponent the rest of the season. Seeing him unleash a few deep passes, which were almost nonexistent against the Tar Heels, could open up other facets of the Illinois offense. With Western Michigan taking such good care of the ball so far this season, limiting mistakes and not turning the ball over is critical for the Illini.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.



16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



5 Weakside linebacker James Crawford 6-2 220 Jr.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.



30 Strong safety Julian Hylton 6-0 205 So.



24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.



Player to watch: Jaylen Dunlap. The Illinois secondary got picked on repeatedly by North Carolina. Expect Western Michigan to take a few shots against one of the more inexperienced units the Illini have. Dunlap can ill afford to let Corey Davis get in any sort of rhythm if the Illini corner is matched up against Western Michigan’s stud wide receiver. Dunlap has yet to snag an interception at Illinois. This game might be the perfect time to do so.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-1 at Illinois, 1-1 overall in first season)



Broncos (2-0)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



11 Quarterback Zach Terrell 6-2 203 Sr.



31 Running back Jarvion Franklin 6-0 228 Jr.



84 Wide receiver Corey Davis 6-3 213 Sr.



83 Wide receiver Michael Henry 5-11 189 Sr.



15 Wide receiver Carrington Thompson 6-5 220 Sr.



85 Tight end Donnie Ernsberger 6-3 255 Jr.



77 Left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor 6-6 333 Jr.



65 Left guard Jackson Day 6-3 292 Sr.



52 Center John Keenoy 6-3 305 So.



59 Right guard Luke Juriga 6-4 289 Fr.



72 Right tackle Taylor Moton 6-5 328 Sr.



Player to watch: Corey Davis. Illinois might not face a more prolific wide receiver this season than Davis. The Wheaton native is bound to play on Sundays next fall, but before he goes on to an NFL career, he could cause some difficulty for Illinois. Davis brings size, speed and sure hands, a key reason he is the active FBS leader in receiving yards with 4,005. Keeping him in check will go a long way toward Illinois avoiding a loss.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



1 End Keion Adams 6-2 245 Sr.



5 Tackle Andre Turner 6-4 266 Jr.



68 Tackle David Curle 6-3 305 Sr.



33 End Eric Assoua 6-2 240 So.



10 Weakside linebacker Robert Spillane 6-2 218 Jr.



8 Middle linebacker Caleb Bailey 6-0 236 Jr.



6 Strongside linebacker Asantay Brown 6-0 203 Jr.



4 Cornerback Darius Phillips 5-10 191 Jr.



26 Free safety Davontae Ginwright 6-2 191 Fr.



2 Strong safety Justin Tranquill 5-11 185 Fr.



18 Cornerback Sam Beal 6-1 177 So.



Player to watch: Robert Spillane. No stranger to Illinois, the Oak Park Fenwick product will have plenty of incentive to knock off the Illini today. The Broncos’ second-leading tackler with 14 stops also has forced a fumble, the lone takeaway Western Michigan has had so far this season. A starter ever since he arrived with the Broncos as a true freshman in 2014, Spillane gives a veteran presence to a defense that will need to bottle up Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Kendrick Foster today.



Head coach: P.J. Fleck (19-21 at Western Michigan; 19-21 overall in four seasons)



Prediction: Illinois 34, Western Michigan 31



The atmosphere won’t produce the same environment Memorial Stadium experienced last Saturday night against North Carolina. And the Illini might have to deal with the elements for the first time with Lovie Smith at the helm. Western Michigan isn’t like MAC teams that have come to Champaign recently, like Kent State and Miami (Ohio), so don’t expect a blowout. Don’t expect a loss, either, but do expect a close, competitive game throughout. Illinois cuts down on its penalties, the defense forces a few turnovers and kicker Chase McLaughlin is the hero. (N-G prediction record: 2-0)

