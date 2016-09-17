Illini grade vs. Western Michigan: F

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its loss to Western Michigan:

Player of the game

WMU’s Jamauri Bogan

The speedy sophomore helped the Broncos’ offense control the game, averaging 7.9 yards on 24 rushes. He had twice as many yards on one carry as the Illini had in the entire game. Bogan’s second TD run late in the first quarter took the spunk out of the UI defense.

OFFENSE

Illinois: F

Western Michigan: A

The lack of a running game made the Illini one-dimensional. No way to win against a good team when you gain 3 yards on the ground. WMU QB Zach Terrell did a great job managing the game.

DEFENSE

Illinois: F

Western Michigan: A

Two weeks in a row, the Illini have been gashed by the run. For a defensive-minded coach like Lovie Smith, giving up 5.4 yards on every carry is not acceptable. The front four needs more help.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Illinois: F

Western Michigan: C

The Broncos got off to a great start with a 50-yard kickoff return to open the game. WMU missing a field goal that would have put the game out of reach earlier hurt the grade.

COACHING

Illinois: F

Western Michigan: A

The continued penalty problems go to the team’s preparation. Late hits, offside plays and false starts should come in limited numbers. P.J. Fleck just made himself a bunch of money.

OVERALL

Illinois: F

Western Michigan: A

You can’t lose at home by 24 to a MAC school. Not at Illinois. Not at Indiana. Not at Purdue. Not in the Big Ten. The Illini are trying to give their fans some hope. Saturday’s game cuts into that effort.