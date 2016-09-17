LIVE! Western Michigan

105 minutes before kickoff

Good afternoon college football fans.

Matt Daniels here for a bit before Scott Richey pilots the rest of our in-game coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com.

Big game for Lovie Smith and the Illini after a 48-23 loss last Saturday night against North Carolina. Needless to say, the pregame environment and atmosphere isn't quite on par with what it was like when the Tar Heels visited Champaign-Urbana.

Projections are for today's crowd to be between 40,000 and 45,000, and that's paid attendance. We shall see what it actually looks like when Illinois (1-1) and Western Michigan (2-0) kick off at 3 p.m.

Two quick injury notes that Bob Asmussen reported in today's N-G. Offensive lineman Gabe Megginson is expected to miss today's game with a leg injury he sustained against North Carolina and safety/kick returner Caleb Day is slated to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, sustaining that injury against the Tar Heels.

Nice weather so far here in C-U. A bit of a breeze, but temperatures are hovering at 80 degrees on a partly cloudy afternoon thus far. Potential bad weather is supposed to hit the area later today, but the final nonconference game this season for the Illini should be wrapped up by then.

Western Michigan arrived to Memorial Stadium before the Illini, with a police escort guiding the team buses into Memorial Stadium around 12:10 p.m. ,with the Broncos making their way onto the field shortly thereafter.

Illinois went through its customary walk, weaving through Grange Grove and into Memorial Stadium, shortly after 12:30 p.m. That's the last time Illinois fans can see that until Oct. 8 when Purdue visits for the first Big Ten game in Champaign this season.

Who knows what the Illini will be like when the Boilermakers visits, wth two stern tests in their next two games, starting today against Western Michigan and then picking back up at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 with a trip to Nebraska to open Big Ten play.

"There's a lot of football left to go in the season," Smith said. "We didn't play well enough (against North Carolina) to win. It was a perfect stage to take a step, but maybe a little bit quicker than we were ready to take."

The stage and the scene won't be quite as electric as it was against North Carolina. But P.J. Fleck's Broncos are a potent nonconference foe from the Mid-American Conference that Illinois will have to contend with.

Illinois has defeated five straight MAC opponents dating back to its infamous 23-17 loss to Western Michigan during the 2008 season at Detroit's Ford Field. The average margin of victory against those teams — Kent State in 2015, Miami (Ohio) in 2013, Western Michigan in 2012, Western Michigan in 2011 and Northern Illinois in 2010 — is 22.2 points, with the wins against Kent State and Miami (Ohio) well determined early in the second half.

But think today's game will go more along the lines of the 2011 win against Western Michigan where Illinois edged the Broncos 23-20 en route to a 6-0 start in Ron Zook's final season.

Smith seems to understand the talent Western Michigan has, especially after the Broncos opened up the season with a 22-21 win at Northwestern. Granted, the win against the Wildcats has lost a bit of luster since Illinois State pulled off a 9-7 upset in Evanston last Saturday, but still, Western Michigan has a chance to go 2-0 against the two Big Ten teams from Illinois this season.

"They put a lot of points on the board last week," Smith said in reference to Western Michigan's 70-21 win against North Carolina Central. "Looking at our schedule before the season started, you knew that this would be one of those games that truly measures how far we've come, and that will be the case."

Be back in a little bit.