Loss to Broncos frustrating for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Winter press conferences can espouse winning. So can letters promising similar outcomes to fans. Along with trend-setting social media posts.

Flashback videos on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard can all hint at the possibility.

Like a few highlights from the Illini’s epic 1990 win against Colorado that were shown during the second quarter of Saturday’s eventual 34-10 loss to Western Michigan before an announced crowd of 40,954.

But until Illinois actually goes out on a football field this decade and wins consistently, even with Lovie Smith at the helm, skepticism will preside.

“We have to be a better football team than that,” Smith said. “We’re not where we need to be.”

Illinois is now dealing with a constant presence that has accompanied the program each of the last 15 seasons: a losing streak of at least two games.

The good part is Illinois can’t lose next Saturday. But that’s because the Illini are off.

“The bye week is coming at an ideal time for us to fix some things,” Smith said, “and for us as a football team to decide exactly how we want this season to play out.”

The bad part is Big Ten play looms Oct. 1 at Nebraska. Meaning nine consecutive games await against teams Illinois is a combined 16-36 against in the last decade.

“You go into a season expecting to win every game,” Smith said. “With nonconference football games, I think most people expect to win games at home.”

Illinois didn’t. At least against FBS teams. This season marks the first time Illinois will finish the season with a losing nonconference record since 2009.

Disappointment. Anger. Frustration. Pick a bad feeling, and that’s what Illinois players were experiencing in losing the program’s first game to a Mid-American Conference school in Champaign since Ohio defeated Illinois at Memorial Stadium in 2006.

“We know we’re a better team than that,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said. “When that happens at home, it’s hard to take in.”

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson echoed those sentiments.

“This whole loss stings,” he said. “Big ups to Western Michigan. They came in and they dominated on all cylinders.”

Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner caught a touchdown pass last Saturday against North Carolina to cut the Illini’s deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter. Whereas last Saturday’s atmosphere at that particular moment felt like Green Street on a late Friday night in the fall, Saturday’s ambience when the fourth quarter arrived gravitated more toward what Campustown is like during the summer, without the UI students in town.

Still and quiet.

“It’s not how we want to feel,” Turner said. “We felt this way last week. We felt ready, and we felt prepared. We’ll have to learn from it.”

Illinois defensive tackle Rob Bain is in his fifth season with the Illini. He redshirted during a 2-10 season in 2012. Saw a bad Purdue team knock off Illinois at home in 2014. Experienced a three-game losing streak to end last season shy of a bowl appearance. Saturday’s loss only adds to those painful memories.

“It’s definitely up there,” Bain said. “Obviously, everyone is disappointed and not much to say about it, but change is constant. We’re either going to get better or worse after this. It’s up to us. This doesn’t define our season.”