Notes: Highlights few and far between for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Wes Lunt’s arm sure looked like it was going forward.

The Illinois quarterback thought so. Along with most of his offensive teammates.

But the officials didn’t. And even after a replay review, a controversial fumble call stood late in the first quarter with Illinois already trailing Western Michigan 14-0.

“I was surprised it was (a fumble),” Lunt said after the Broncos easily won 34-10. “When I was out there, I thought it was an incomplete pass because I felt like my arm was going forward.”

Eric Assuoa hit Lunt before the ball bounded away. Caleb Bailey recovered the fumble at the Illinois 23-yard line and returned it 18 yards to the Illini 5-yard line. Two plays later, Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos up 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Illinois never cut its deficit to less than 14 points the rest of the game.

“They review all of the plays up top,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Of course, I disagreed with the play at the moment, but we had a chance to stop them after that. We need to get ourselves out of those positions where you have to make a call based on something bad that we did. That was the case with that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The patchwork offensive line for Illinois remains.

Starting its third different combination this season on Saturday, with guard Gabe Megginson out because of a leg injury he sustained against North Carolina, the group took a hit when tackle Austin Schmidt departed in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Darta Lee replaced Schmidt, with that move shifting Jordan Fagan — who started in place of Megginson — to tackle and Lee playing a guard.

Schmidt eventually returned midway through the second quarter, but it was another reminder of how much change that position group has had to deal with early in the season after center Joe Spencer missed the season opener against Murray State with a knee injury

“Going into the football game, like it is most games, but I think more so this game, it was how our offensive line would block them and how our defensive line would control their rushing attack,” Smith said. “We didn’t do either one of those, of course, the way we expected to be able to do it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois lacked a balanced offense Saturday. Lunt completed 29 of 42 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown, but the Illini only managed 3 rushing yards. Total.

“We’ve said we’re a running football team,” Smith said. “With those types of numbers, you can’t win football games.”

Ke’Shawn Vaughn compiled 22 rushing yards on eight carries, with Kendrick Foster netting 3 yards on two carries.

“We knew we weren’t going to run the ball quite as much,” Lunt said. “Some of it was scheme. As the game went on, we never really established it. That’s something we’ve got to get better at.”

Illinois only rushed the ball 15 times — including four sacks Lunt took — of the 57 plays Illinois had Saturday.

“When you have that many rushing yards, there’s not going to be a whole lot of highlights,” Smith said. “When things go well, we talk about our offensive line as a whole. Our offensive line, as a whole, didn’t perform the way they needed to.”

Tight end Ainslie Johnson said the Illini “need to play with more physicality.”

“We have to really lock in and really know who we have assignment-wise,” he said. “We really need to work to be the toughest team on the field.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Lunt surpassed 300 yards passing for the fourth time at Illinois, but Smith said the fifth-year senior needs to play better.

“Our play at the quarterback position has to improve an awful lot,” Smith said, “or we don’t have a chance to win many games.”

Malik Turner registered the second 100-yard receiving game of his career with nine catches for 107 yards.

“I know we had a few passing yards, but we had a lot of other receivers we needed to connect on,” Smith said. “We had receivers open. You’ve got to be able to hit some receivers. Some of our decision-making with dumping the ball off, we’ve got to push it down the field on some third-and-long situations. We had opportunities to do a little bit more in the passing game. We left a lot on the field with our passing game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

For the second straight week, Illinois did not force a turnover.

That’s not want Smith wants to see.

“Believe me, every play, we’re trying to create a turnover and take the ball away,” Smith said. “Every down defensively, that’s what we’re preaching. We’re not getting that done right now. Eventually, it’ll come around.”

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson had seven tackles and was frustrated not only with the lack of takeaways, but the 287 rushing yards Illinois allowed.

“This falls on all 11 guys,” Nickerson said. “Nobody played a perfect game (Saturday). At some point, everybody missed their assignment. It’s going back to the drawing board. We’ve got to really hold each other accountable.”

Nickerson said forcing turnovers in practice is harped on. Constantly.

“For whatever reason, when we get in the game, that’s not our focus,” he said. “We have to emphasize that more in the game. It’s us going out there and really being aware of the football.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Penalties once again came at a frequent pace for Illinois, which managed to accumulate six for 45 yards in the first half before winding up with seven for 48 yards total. Illinois will go into Big Ten play with 27 penalties, averaging nine per game through nonconference action.

“Penalties hurt, but other things hurt us more,” Smith said. “Again, mainly our play. (Penalties weren’t) the story of this game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Johnson found himself wide open on his touchdown reception. With good reason.

“That was a great designed play on the flea flicker to trick them into a score,” Smith said.

The lone Illini touchdown featured Lunt handing the ball to Vaughn, who then ran to his right before flipping the ball to Turner, who then flipped it back to Lunt before the Illinois quarterback uncorked a deep pass down the right sideline to Johnson for an eventual 56-yard touchdown. Follow all that?

Johnson did and caught his first touchdown pass in two seasons at Illinois.

“I saw the safety running down the field hard to play the run,” said Johnson, who ended up with three catches for 64 yards. “I just got out free and ran right by him. Wes saw me and threw a great pass.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Jamauri Bogan has had big games before at Western Michigan. He rushed for a career-high 215 yards during the Broncos’ Bahamas Bowl win against Middle Tennessee last year.

But he notched his second game of at least 100 rushing yards against a Big Ten team this season with a game-high 189 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns Saturday.

Western Michigan finished with 287 rushing yards a week after North Carolina racked up 197 rushing yards against the Illini.

“They controlled it with their run,” Smith said. “With that type of rushing attack, you’re going to have some rushes that you’re disappointed in a little bit. But the long ones, those are the ones we have to eliminate. When a team rushes for that many yards against you, that’s unsettling.”

Saturday’s effort was a season-high for Bogan, who finished with 103 rushing yards during Western Michigan’s win at Northwestern the opening weekend of the season and had 131 yards last Saturday against North Carolina Central. He’s averaging 141 yards going into the Broncos’ game next Saturday against Georgia Southern.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to play a Big Ten opponent and come out with a victory, it’s always huge,” Bogan said. “We don’t really mark it down on the calendar, but … you make sure you’re highly prepared because you know that you’re not just there playing any opponent.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The upcoming off week means Smith’s staff will spend the majority of its time recruiting.

For the players, however, they’ll go through practice Tuesday and Wednesday before getting the rest of the week off.

“It’ll be fundamental football,” Smith said. “We’re not going to gameplan or move on to Nebraska yet.”

The recruiting component takes on added significance since it is the only off week of the season. This season marks the first time Illinois will have only played three games before October arrives since 2010, and that season featured two off weeks.

“Us going out and seeing (junior college) and high school athletes is pretty important,” Smith said. “We’re going to flood the country looking for some other prospects, other players to come in.”