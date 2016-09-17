Tate: Plenty of takes, none of them positive

“Each year as autumn leaves fall, we are Kansas. Or Iowa State. Shame on us. But that’s who we are.”

“Honeymoons seldom last much more than six months, and this affair with Lovie Smith didn’t either.”

“You can’t win games if you can’t run, and Western Michigan outrushed Illinois 287-3 with 13 dashes of 8 yards or more. That’s no misprint. It was 287 to 3.”

“About half of the 60,000 who attended last week, and at least one-fourth of Saturday’s 40,000 ticket purchasers, lost their way to Memorial Stadium. Another 10,000 or so left right after halftime.”

“No, I’m not going to Nebraska in two weeks. I’ll suffer enough in front of the home TV. Nor can I take that dismal drive home.”

“Don’t blame this one on Wes Lunt ... not when he completed 69 percent of his passes for 312 yards. But some will anyway.”

“The Big Ten’s Western Division is a trash heap, a great opportunity for an inspired team like Iowa was last year. But Saturday’s 34-10 embarrassment didn’t raise any hopes at Illinois. Ah, reality.”

“WMU coach P.J. Fleck called it a ‘cultural difference,’ and he’s exactly right. A losing culture is Lovie Smith’s biggest obstacle.”

“Hey, Broncos, don’t get cocky. We can bury you in golf.”

“Hold on a minute ... I thought the UI paid these Mid-American guys $1.2 million to come in here and take a licking.”

“Penny for your thoughts, Bill Cubit.”

‘Our line came to play’

Clever strategy, coupled with dominance in both lines, allowed WMU to rule the day.

When you check statistics, you’ll see UI defensive ends Carroll Phillips (two more sacks) and Dawuane Smoot had eight tackles apiece. Fleck called them “exceptional pass rushers.”

So as they charged upfield from mostly outside angles, QB Zach Terrell used an inside option between the tackles. Sophomore Jamauri Bogan, a 5-foot-7 powerhouse from New Jersey, carried 24 times for 189 yards.

“Terrell is a special player,” Fleck said. “He has the option after the ball is snapped to pull it or hand it off. We felt we could move the ball on the inside.”

Added Bogan: “Our line came to play, and Zach made great reads.”

They whipped Illinois physically and mentally.

Five-minute mess

This was over at the quarter turn, with help from what appeared to be an officiating mistake.

Not that the questionable call would have made any difference in the outcome. But here’s the five-minute sequence that made it 21-0.

First, Terrell fired a deep sideline bomb to ace receiver Corey Davis for 44 yards to the 4-yard line, and Bogan rammed in from a yard out.

Second, with Illinois drawing four penalties in that devastating five minutes, the Broncos scored again on Bogan’s 36-yard burst.

Third, Lunt dropped back with his arm clearly going forward as it was hit in what appeared to be a pass, but the refs ruled it a fumble ... a mistake in my book. WMU returned the “fumble” to the UI 5, and Terrell optioned in from the 3.

The lone Illini TD came on the cleverest bit of trickery since the days of Bob Blackman. An apparent sweep turned into a reverse, with Malik Turner then lateraling back to Lunt for a 56-yard TD pass to unguarded tight end Ainslie Johnson.

Illinois should have scored from the 3-yard line in the third quarter, but Reggie Corbin dropped his high pass in the end zone.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.