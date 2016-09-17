UI-Western Michigan quick hits

What happened

Illinois played flat, dismal and uninspiring football. Mistake-prone, too. Head-scratching and confounding. Several weaknesses exposed throughout. All in front of a less than half-full Memorial Stadium. Much of the goodwill Lovie Smith has built up will now be tested moving forward.

What it means

Western Michigan is the best FBS program in Illinois so far this season. P.J. Fleck can spout off about rowing the boat all he wants to now in his home state after winning at Northwestern and at Illinois in the first three weeks of the season. For Illinois? Well, just, blah.

What’s next

Can Smith pick a player or two off the waiver wire this week? No, so that means recruiting. Plenty of recruiting. Smith’s staff will get to hit the road in earnest for the only time this season. Good luck trying to sell recruits on a future that includes a present featuring a losing record after three games.