The day after: Western Michigan and Nebraska

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Western Michigan » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee reacts after the offense failed to get a first down in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

The teams are scoreless 10 minutes into the opening quarter. Neither has been able to do much on offense in early possessions. But the second Illinois drive shows promise. Taking over at their own 26, the Illini use three Wes Lunt completions and a short Ke’Shawn Vaughn run to reach the Western Michigan side of the field.

THE PLAY

After an incompletion, a Vaughn run and a 5-yard pass to Malik Turner, Illinois faces fourth and 1 at the Western Michigan 38. Lovie Smith decides to go for it and wants to use the ground game.

THE RESULT

The Illini line up six blockers wide and make it clear to the Western Michigan defense they are going to run. Lunt gives the ball to freshman Tre Nation, who gets stacked up at the line and loses 2 yards. The Broncos take over on downs at their 40.

THE OUTCOME

Western Michigan needs just five plays to dent the scoreboard. Jamauri Rogan goes the final yard to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead. Illinois never gets closer. Smith’s first team drops below .500 for the first time. Western Michigan takes a 14-0 advantage after a quarter and cruises to its second victory against the Big Ten West this season (it beat Northwestern in the opener).



UI’S 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 Illinois 52, Murray State 3

Sept. 10 North Carolina 48, Illinois 23

Sept. 17 Western Michigan 34, Illinois 10

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

Playing its third consecutive home game to start the season, Nebraska rallied for a 35-32 win against No. 22 Oregon on Saturday. Tommy Armstrong Jr. raced 34 yards in the final minutes to give Nebraska the comeback victory.

WHO TO WATCH

A combination of quarterback Armstrong and receiver Jordan Westerkamp. Armstrong made a poor decision last year late in the game at Champaign that led to an Illinois victory. But he is coming off an impressive performance against the Ducks, throwing for 200 yards, running for 95 and accounting for four touchdowns. Former News-Gazette All-Stater Westerkamp scored twice against Oregon.

WHERE TO WATCH

We know the time (2:30 p.m.), but we don’t know the network. That decision will be announced in the next few days. Thanks to BTN and the strong conference contract with ESPN, the game is certain to be televised.

REASON TO WATCH

It is Smith’s Big Ten opener and his first conference road game. All rolled into one. Coming off a poor performance against the Broncos, the Illini have two weeks to fix their problems.

BY THE NUMBERS

— There have been mixed feelings about Armstrong in Nebraska because of his high turnover totals. But he is hanging onto the ball so far this season, with just one interception and seven touchdown passes. He ranks among the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency.

— Nebraska moved back into the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time in almost two years. Remember, it is a program that won five national titles in the 1970s and 1990s. Being ranked used to be routine. Now, it is a big story.

NEBRASKA’S 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 Nebraska 43, Fresno State 10

Sept. 10 Nebraska 52, Wyoming 17

Sept. 17 Nebraska 35, Oregon 32