Illini looking for identity in open week

Video: VIDEO: Bad day for the Illini » more Videographer: Drew Barringer/The News-Gazette Western Michigan had little difficulty in beating Illinois 34-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Sports Editor Matt Daniels gives a quick reaction on the field in the closing minutes.

CHAMPAIGN — The game had barely ended and Illinois football center Joe Spencer was ready to move on to the next assignment.

Coming off a 34-10 home loss to Western Michigan, Spencer and the Illini have an open Saturday.

They return to the field Oct. 1 in Lincoln against No. 20 Nebraska.

“Practice is going to be tough these next two weeks,” Spencer said. “We’ve got to find our identity. The rushing yards (3 total) wasn’t who we want to be and who we need to be. That’s what it comes down to: looking ourselves in the mirror these next two weeks and deciding who we want to be.”

This week, the team will practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Spencer said the players will watch the Nebraska-Northwestern game Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a physical week,” Spencer said. “We’re going to take that next step, get our bodies back and get ready to go in the Big Ten.”

The Illini are 0-0 in the Big Ten with nine games ahead: four at Memorial Stadium and five on the road. Of the nine opponents, four are in the Top 25. The nine teams have a combined 19-5 record.

“We haven’t gotten to Big Ten play yet,” Spencer said. “That is still an open spectrum, and different teams in our division have done different things. There are still opportunities there. We just have to realize that.

“I think we can compete with anyone in the Big Ten West if we just play how Illinois can play.”

Senior tight end Ainslie Johnson said the break comes at a good time.

“The past two weeks, we haven’t been able to perform the way we wanted to on the field,” said Johnson, who had a 56-yard touchdown catch against the Broncos. “It allows us to be able to put in the extra work.”

What is at the top of the list?

“First and foremost after a loss like this, we have to make sure we don’t turn on each other in the locker room,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying that we have.

“We’ve got to really look in the mirror.”

“We got punched in the mouth,” Spencer added. “Guys understand we didn’t play up to our expectation, we didn’t play up to our talent level.”

Perspective is required.

“It is not the end of the world,” Johnson said. “It’s only Week 3. If we keep winning, we can still go to a bowl game and still become Big Ten champions, if we have that mindset to keep working to get better.”

Spencer said the fix starts with working on “the little things.”

“When you go back and watch the film, what we’re going to see is it wasn’t the whole offense was out there messing up,” said Spencer, one of four captains. “It was just one guy at a time. On offense, that’s what it takes. It’s got to be 11 guys on sync all the time, moving together.”