Sept. 18 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 09/18/2016 - 8:03am | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the AP Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

TEAM   PREV.

1. Alabama  1

2. Ohio State  2

3. Louisville  15

4. Clemson  4

5. Michigan  5

6. Houston  6

7. Stanford  10

8. Georgia  7

9. Michigan State  13

10. Wisconsin  9

11. Washington 12

12. Florida State  3

13. Tennessee  17

14. LSU  11

15. Texas A&M  18

16. Florida  21

17. Baylor 22

18. Nebraska  --

19. Miami  24

20. Arkansas  20

21. San Diego State  --

22. Utah  --

23. North Dakota State  --

24. TCU  --

25. Texas  14

