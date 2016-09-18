Sept. 18 Asmussen Top 25
|
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the AP Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Louisville 15
4. Clemson 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Houston 6
7. Stanford 10
8. Georgia 7
9. Michigan State 13
10. Wisconsin 9
11. Washington 12
12. Florida State 3
13. Tennessee 17
14. LSU 11
15. Texas A&M 18
16. Florida 21
17. Baylor 22
18. Nebraska --
19. Miami 24
20. Arkansas 20
21. San Diego State --
22. Utah --
23. North Dakota State --
24. TCU --
25. Texas 14
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.