Smith insists 'short memory' key after loss

CHAMPAIGN — Hardy Nickerson has experienced rebuilding situations before.

The Illinois linebacker and California transfer saw the Golden Bears go a combined 9-27 in his first three years on the Berkeley campus.

But then a 2015 breakthrough ensued with an 8-5 record and an Armed Forces Bowl win.

His former team is sitting at 2-1 after an impressive win against Texas late Saturday night before Cal starts Pac-12 play this Saturday.

His current team, however, stands at 1-2 and can only watch college football this weekend before the Illini travel to No. 20 Nebraska on Oct. 1, opening Big Ten action.

Any bowl game in Lovie Smith’s first season means a winning Big Ten record needs to happen during a nine-week, nine-game stretch. Good luck, especially considering Illinois has won five Big Ten games only twice in the last 15 seasons.

“We have talent,” Nickerson said after the Illini’s dispiriting 34-10 loss Saturday to Western Michigan. “We have what it takes to win. We’ve just got to make sure we’re putting that out there every time we go out there on Saturdays.

“Right now, it’s not a finished product. I’m excited for Big Ten play. Can’t wait to put this game behind us and get to work during our bye week.”

The work commences today with one of two practices Smith has scheduled for the Illini during their only open week of the season.

Dealing with two losses by at least 24 points — two bad losses, in Smith’s words — before conference play begins is not an ideal situation.

“We have to make a lot of improvement,” Smith said. “When you’re disappointed like this, you can’t put too much on one game. There is disappointment for this game. It has nothing to do with what we’re trying to do in the Big Ten. On a gloomy day like (Saturday), you have to look at it like that.”

Western Michigan’s production in the run game, the second straight game featuring no turnovers forced by Illinois, and the 3 total rushing yards the Illini accumulated against the Broncos top the list of items Smith’s team needs to correct.

“You have to have a short memory,” Smith said. “We’re going to put this to bed as soon as we have a chance to learn from the video. What you can’t do is hang on from a lot of bad things that happened this game.”

Smith is the first Illinois coach to have a losing record after three games in his first season since Ron Turner’s 1997 team started 0-3 en route to an 0-11 season.

“It would have been great if we went undefeated this year,” Smith said. “Normally, with a coaching change, there’s something going on. I didn’t just expect us to beat everybody 100-0. We eventually will get this done.”