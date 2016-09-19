Tate: Illini football butt of unfortunate joke

Video: VIDEO: Bad day for the Illini » more Videographer: Drew Barringer/The News-Gazette Western Michigan had little difficulty in beating Illinois 34-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Sports Editor Matt Daniels gives a quick reaction on the field in the closing minutes.

A quick peek back.

Unreported after Western Michigan’s 34-10 rout of Illinois on Saturday was an extraordinarily unique postgame celebration.

We’ve seen opposing team’s connections with traveling fans and the band on the field, but not what happened in the locker room. With loud cheering carrying through the door, Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck waited alone just outside.

Then the door opened, and the squad had cleared a path measuring about 20 yards. On a signal, Fleck crouched in a sprinter’s stance.

Still athletic in his mid-30s, he exploded down the lane and leapt headlong — call it a leap of faith — above the riotous throng, and was handed along by cheering players like a sled bobbing on a bumpy snowpath.

Tossing Gatorade on a winning coach is customary. This was different. It demonstrated a coach-player relationship unlike anything I’ve witnessed ... camaraderie built through the four-year climb from 1-11 to 3-0. This certainly gave the impression that he is a “players’ coach.”



Illini defense got punked

UI center Joe Spencer was on point when he said: “Everyone took turns.”

And that’s what I saw in my slow-motion version of Saturday’s game. UI players — veterans included — alternated in executing a rash of failed blocks and blown assignments. Both UI lines seemed out of sync. Pass-blocking communication seemed good early but became confused later.

It was a case of the left hand not always knowing what the right hand was doing. Wes Lunt was vulnerable on one play when running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn protected inside while an outside rusher swept past tackle Christian DiLauro. UI run blocking was stacked up by an overloaded and more aggressive WMU front.

Defensively, the failures were a toss-up between getting blocked and UI defenders veering out of appropriate lanes. On one of Jamauri Bogan’s long runs, linebackers James Crawford and Hardy Nickerson were shielded as they stepped forward, and Bogan darted right between them.

In multiple cases, UI defenders guessed wrong on option plays. WMU double-teams were hugely successful and, in one case, first-time UI starter Jamal Milan was driven 4 yards off the line.

Removing QB sacks from opposing rush totals, Illinois has given up 507 yards on the ground in the last two weeks. They were punked by better-coordinated line play.



Line up the prospects

As we look back, Lovie Smith’s operation had a glorious chance when the popcorn was popping and the seats were filled against North Carolina. Illini expectations were off the board that night.

Then it went kerplunk.

The Illini didn’t simply lose a football game against North Carolina. The 48-23 outcome shattered an easily demoralized fandom. With half the stadium empty Saturday, Western Michigan piled on, demonstrating how far the program has fallen.

The best an optimist can say today is the oft-heard, “OK, face it, this is going to take three or four years.” But that’s no guarantee either. Recruiting in the face of embarrassing losses is doubly difficult.

For me, the turnaround will come when Illinois starts attracting quality linemen, and isn’t dependent on converted tight ends and transfers ... or the occasional Whitney Mercilus who arrives under the radar.

Trouble is, there aren’t enough quality linemen, particularly defensive tackles, to go around. That’s the quandary Smith must solve. There is no long-term success without blue-chip linemen. Attract the linemen and the skill athletes will follow.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached ltate@news-gazette.com.