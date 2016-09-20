Illini football's run game a work in progress

Video: VIDEO: Bad day for the Illini » more Videographer: Drew Barringer/The News-Gazette Western Michigan had little difficulty in beating Illinois 34-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Sports Editor Matt Daniels gives a quick reaction on the field in the closing minutes.

CHAMPAIGN — Ke’Shawn Vaughn didn’t envision these rushing totals against Western Michigan.

The Illinois running back wanted to fare better than the mere 22 yards he gained on only eight carries during the Illini’s 34-10 loss to the Broncos last Saturday, the second-worst rushing game of his young Illinois career thus far.

Only Ohio State, which limited him to six carries for negative-4 yards last season in a game in which he left early in the second quarter because of a concussion, has kept him in check better through 15 games with Illinois.

Vaughn wasn’t the only Illini, though, to struggle running the football against the Broncos, with Illinois only managing 3 total rushing yards.

“We were losing confidence in the run game,” Vaughn said. “That’s the whole offense’s fault. We have to get better throughout the year. The run game will improve, and we’ll find ways to win games.”

Going into the fourth weekend of the season ­— the Illini’s only open Saturday before Lovie Smith’s team starts Big Ten play on Oct. 1 at Nebraska ­— the Illini rank 11th in the conference in rushing, averaging 157.3 yards per game.

Not nearly the production that Smith or offensive coordinator Garrick McGee wants to see.

Multiple problems existed in that phase against Western Michigan, according to Smith.

“We’ve got to block it better,” he said. “The run game works when you win up front. We didn’t win up front last week. You’ve got to get helmets on everybody and get some push. Running back-wise, if there’s one guy, you’ve got to make one person miss. For us, we’ve got to stay committed to the run, too, so there’s a lot that goes into that.”

Illinois attempted passes on 42 of the 57 plays it ran against the Broncos, or 74 percent, a stark contrast between the run-first option Illinois showed in its first two games, where 57 percent of the plays against Murray State and North Carolina were runs and only 43 percent were passes.

“The run game was our first option going into the Western Michigan game,” Vaughn said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to balance the two.”

Offensive tackle Christian DiLauro said some of the movement Western Michigan did along its defensive line added to the difficulty Illinois had in running the ball against the Broncos.

“That kind of got us off in the run game, especially making our adjustments,” DiLauro said. “Offensive line-wise, we weren’t able to adapt quick enough in the game like we should have been able to. That kind of hurt us. It’s a learning experience, a rough learning experience, but at the end of the day, we’re growing as a unit.”

Smith said Illinois went through a full padded practice on Tuesday, with the first 30 minutes that were supposed to be open to the media closed. Illinois is slated to hold another closed practice to the media again on Wednesday before Smith gives his players the rest of the week off before Sunday.

Vaughn echoed Tuesday what tight end Ainslie Johnson said after the loss against Western Michigan. Illinois needs to play more physical. While also adding another crucial aspect that could help the run game improve.

“It starts with practice and trusting each other and then just getting a swagger about ourselves back,” Vaughn said. “Coach McGee has been speaking lately that we have trust in each other and that we trust that the line is going to set up the blocking scheme right. We just have to develop a good trust with each other.”

The Illini are hopeful the product against Western Michigan was just a one-game fluke. Nebraska, after all, ranks 10th in the Big Ten in rush defense, only an average of 166 yards so far this season.

“We’re usually a nice 1-2 punch with the run game and the pass game,” UI wide receiver Malik Turner said. “The numbers don’t lie. We’ll have to go in and see what went wrong because we know what our backs can do behind our line.”