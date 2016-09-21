Tate: Rushing woes start at QB

Season statistics don’t mean much this early in the football campaign.

More significant is the fact that, in a lopsided loss to Western Michigan, Lovie Smith’s Illini netted 3 yards on the ground. You may forget other numbers, but you won’t forget that.

And it raises a question that is reverberating throughout the Underground Illini, all those who never see practice but know more than the coaches.

Can Smith produce an acceptable rushing attack with a non-running quarterback? And if not, can the Illini win games on Wes Lunt’s passes alone? Or would it be worthwhile to give the more versatile — though less accurate passer — Chayce Crouch a shot at running the team?

That’s a question beyond my pay grade, although the idea intrigues me. Crouch is unproven, a member of the great unknown. And even less is known about the third quarterback, Jeff George Jr., whose name alone draws attention.



Take a look around

As a sports zealot who watches football three or four nights a week, it seems as though nearly every game revolves around QB movements.

Most can not only sidestep the pass rush but also carry the football. The threat of option and misdirection plays forces defenders to be honest.

More often than not, the margin of victory is an intentional QB run or scramble. Evasiveness wins games. Next UI foe Nebraska edged Oregon 35-32 with Tommy Armstrong Jr. darting 34 yards on a QB draw late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota rallied to beat Oregon State 30-23 with Mitch Leidner contributing 76 yards on the ground.

The speed of J.T. Barrett is the key ingredient in Ohio State’s quest for another national title. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson can fly. So can Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs, Houston’s Greg Ward and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Examples abound.

In college football, a quarterback with foot speed is like a 12th man on offense. Or, to put it differently, if all he does is hand off, that unit has just 10 men in the running game and lacks misdirection capabilities.



Is Lunt the answer?

The UI’s last bowl team got there on the modest legs of Reilly O’Toole in 2014. To be fair, Lunt passed Illinois to half the necessary six wins with fourth-quarter rallies against Youngstown State, Western Kentucky and Texas State.

But with Lunt injured, O’Toole ran for 59 yards in the 28-24 win against Minnesota. O’Toole took over for Lunt just before halftime against Penn State, sparked a 68-yard TD march and later put David Reisner in position for three field goals in a 16-14 thriller. In the 47-33 defeat of Northwestern, O’Toole ran for 147 yards and passed for 147 more.

Back to the present, Lunt is undeniably the UI’s best pro-style quarterback. Tim Beckman thought so. As did Bill Cubit. And now Smith. In the preseason practice on a Saturday night, Lunt was positively brilliant in the 7-on-7 portion. He hit ends, receivers and backs repeatedly.

Then the session shifted to 11-on-11, and it was like night and day. The defensive rush changed everything. And we were left to wonder: Was it the blocking, the QB or the receivers?



Something has to change

So Smith faces a problem, no small part of which is the restructuring of the offensive line. And he has time constraints. After Nebraska on Oct. 1, the next two games against Purdue and Rutgers offer obvious opportunities to win.

Illinois rushed for 382 yards at Purdue last year. And Rutgers, which allowed 48 points to Washington, probably will be devastated by Michigan and Ohio State just prior to the Illini invasion.

Whatever it takes, whatever personnel adjustments are needed, Illinois soon must find a way to advance the ball on the ground. It’s hard to beat anyone with one-dimensional limitations.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

