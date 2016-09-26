Illini searching for improvements

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith wants more than just better accuracy from Wes Lunt.

Or improved decision-making from the Illinois quarterback.

And, the Illinois coach added on Monday, it’s more than just those two facets Lunt, and the rest of his teammates, need to correct before the Illini (1-2) play at No. 15 Nebraska (4-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for Smith’s program.

“We’ve played three games together,” Smith said, “and it’s our overall game is what we need to improve.”

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee was more specific Monday on what he wants the fifth-year senior to bring to the Memorial Stadium turf against the Cornhuskers in the Illini’s first road game this season.

“I want to see him lay it on the line,” McGee said. “I’ve talked with him a lot about it that I think the one thing that he’s lacking or where he needs to move forward is just a little more passion, a little more intensity. The ability to ... have everyone see that the quarterback is going to be diving and jumping, and he’s going to be emotionally invested in the game, (and) that he’s going to compete like crazy. You’ve got to completely sell out for 60 minutes because you only get so many of those opportunities. Your body language has to be showing that you’re in a position of power at all times.”

The onus of what McGee is referencing is amplified with the fact Lunt is one of four Illini captains the players voted on before the season.

“The team is going to follow the captains,” McGee said. “The players voted who they wanted to lead the team. Those leaders have to show our team the level of intensity that you have to compete with.”

Fellow captain Joe Spencer, the Illinois center, has worked closely with Lunt the last three seasons. Despite Lunt’s laid-back demeanor he exudes to those outside the program, Spenceris confident Lunt is able to get his point across when he makes them.

“People say I’m a little more vocal and he may have more of that presence and impeccable work ethic that everybody notices,” Spencer said. “I know if the coaches ask him to do it, he’ll do it. People don’t look at him as vocal, but I do. The things he says, they stick, and they have a big impact. We’ve just got to get going as an offense.”

McGee said the off week featured many “heart-to-heart conversations,” with key starters.

The fact the nine-game Big Ten slate starts on Saturday, against a ranked foe, only adds to the urgency of Illinois trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

Illinois, by the way, has lost 18 straight games against Top 25 opponents from the Big Ten going into Saturday, with the last victory happening when Illinois stunned top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.

“When you get to conference play, it’s about your top players playing well,” McGee said. “It’s about the guys that you read about and your upperclassmen. Your big-time players have got to show up and play well.”

That includes Lunt, who helped orchestrate the Illini’s 14-13 upset of Nebraska last season in Champaign, but is only 2-8 as the Illini starter since.

Lunt spent this past weekend at home in Rochester, watching plenty of college football on Saturday.

“It was on all day,” he said. “I hadn’t been able to do that in a while, so it was fun.”

But looking ahead to this Saturday, Lunt — who goes into Saturday with 5,189 career passing yards at Illinois and only needs 105 passing yards against the Cornhuskers to vault past Jon Beutjer and Johnny Johnson into seventh place on the school’s all-time list in that particular category — understands he’ll face another stern test this weekend.

“We did a good job of working hard during the bye week and resting our minds a little bit before getting back to work this week,” Lunt said. “We played a lot against the (starters) on defense in practice, so we were getting a lot of quality reps against a good opponent. Knowing that we can compete with (Nebraska) builds confidence, but we’ve got to have a good week of practice. This is another opportunity to get better and to win a game.”