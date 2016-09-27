Postcard from Bob: Visiting a familiar spot

College football writer and Omaha native Bob Asmussen couldn’t wait for the next Illinois game. So, he went home early to cover Saturday’s game in Nebraska, where he’ll send postcards throughout the week.



Need a Nebraska grill set? Or a football autographed by Tom Osborne? Scott and Janine Strunc have you covered. For 21 years, the couple has owned and operated Husker Hounds.



Don’t go in if you are claustrophobic. The place is packed from floor to ceiling with 5,400 Nebraska items. That special ‘Husker toilet seat you’ve been dreaming about is for sale.



The Struncs have moved a couple of times, growing in size. Located in the middle of Omaha on 84th and Center, they have a second store in west Omaha. My late Mom loved to buy stuff for her grandkids at Husker Hounds. Going back there reminds me of those shopping trips. She always had coupons. It’s a Mom thing. I’m starting to tear up. Plus, I need a giant poster of Eric Crouch to bring back for the boss.



I will write again tomorrow.



— Bob