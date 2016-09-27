Smith adds Cincy running back

One of the top running backs in Cincinnati this season is coming to Illinois.



Ra’Von Bonner orally committed to Lovie Smith’s program on Tuesday evening, announcing his intentions by posting a message on his Twitter account.



“I’ve prayed about this since I started to play this game to glorify Jesus while doing so,” Bonner wrote. “I’ve talked it over with my family and coach. Football is one of my mission fields to advance God’s kingdom. This is just clarification. I am so blessed to be able to play for not just great coaches, but great people. How can you stop God’s plan? You can’t. I am very blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at the University of Illinois.”



The 6-foot, 205-pound Bonner has rushed for 782 yards on 110 carries and 15 touchdowns this season for Cincinnati Sycamore (2-3) through five games.



Sycamore is the same high school where former Illini Steve Hull played.



Bonner held other offers from Cincinnati, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.



Bonner is the first Ohio native to pledge to Smith and the Illini in the 2017 class and 12th prospect overall. He is the second running back, joining Mike Epstein of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.