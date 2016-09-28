Postcard from Bob: Hello, Runza
What you are looking at is a little slice of heaven called a Runza.
Longtime readers have seen me mention them a couple thousand times over the years.
It is a food unique to Nebraska and a few nearby states that were lucky enough to snag a franchise.
It’s a doughy pocket of goodness, filled with hamburger, cabbage and onions. Some like it with cheese, but I follow my plainatarian roots.
I brought some back for coworkers last time I came home and they gave Runza’s two greasy thumbs up.
I have only been to Runza once this trip, but I have a few more days in town.
And the family always appreciates it when I bring them home.
That is the last stop on the way out of town.
One more thing: don’t forget the fries.
My food is getting cold so I am going to end for today. Not sure what kind of food is on tap for Thursday.
Comments
