Postcard from Bob: Hello, Runza

What you are looking at is a little slice of heaven called a Runza.

Longtime readers have seen me mention them a couple thousand times over the years.

It is a food unique to Nebraska and a few nearby states that were lucky enough to snag a franchise.

It’s a doughy pocket of goodness, filled with hamburger, cabbage and onions. Some like it with cheese, but I follow my plainatarian roots.

I brought some back for coworkers last time I came home and they gave Runza’s two greasy thumbs up.

I have only been to Runza once this trip, but I have a few more days in town.

And the family always appreciates it when I bring them home.

That is the last stop on the way out of town.

One more thing: don’t forget the fries.

My food is getting cold so I am going to end for today. Not sure what kind of food is on tap for Thursday.