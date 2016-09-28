Tate: We've been here before

We’ll call this one of our too-frequent “agonizing reappraisals.”

Another fork in the road.

Coach Lovie Smith said he didn’t want to watch much film of the 2015 Illini football games so he could maintain an open mind about the players.

Three games are in the book, and while he remains cautiously positive, he is now aware of more holes in the dyke than his fingers can fill.

Every good team hangs its hat on some special strength. For Illinois, it was the defensive line ... until North Carolina rushed for 197 yards and Western Michigan 287. Discounting seven sacks, the Illini gave up 6.0 yards per carry in losing by 49 points.

At the same time, the Tar Heels and Broncos completed 74 percent of their passes. Everything they called seemed to work.

Coaches seeking more passion

So the defensive line hasn’t stopped the run.

Offensive-line play has been dismal and injury-hampered. UI secondary play is spotty.

And Illinois is a 21-point underdog going into Saturday at undefeated Nebraska — 21! That’s huge because, in addition to a packed-house advantage, the Cornhuskers have displayed an advantage in every aspect from quarterbacking to receiving to blocking and tackling.

A year after the Illini beat the Huskers, 14-13, the teams appear headed in opposite directions.

As snoopers, we reporters wonder about Smith’s early-season adjustments. What were his reasons for closing two practices last week?

Speculation circulated that the sessions were more hard-hitting than usual. As snoopers, we imagine what was said in “heart-to-heart” sit-downs with key seniors.

Is Wes Lunt, as stated by Smith earlier, “a good senior leader who has been everything I wanted to see?” Or is there something missing, based on Smith’s call for a higher level of passion, intensity and body language?

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee was informed this might not come naturally for the laid-back senior QB, to which he responded: “I didn’t know that, but I’m learning that.”

So all the captains and seniors recognize a new theme: More fire, more enthusiastic leadership, greater passion.



Tough times so far in Year One

What we’re witnessing is the difficulty of landing at full speed with a new staff and a new operation.

First seasons are seldom pretty here.

The last four UI coaches were 9-37 in Year One. A 6-5 record was the best by any of the last 10 first-year Illini coaches.

So, is this latest reappraisal more about personnel or is it strategy?

“All of the above,” McGee reponded. “There’ll be changes. After evaluating every player and the style of offense we’re running through three games, we’re going back to see what gives us the best opportunity to win with the personnel we have.”

McGee described part of the problem as “second-guessing ourselves ... lacking confidence in ourselves. I spent time discussing what it means to be a Big Ten player.

We don’t always trust ourselves in real time, and we don’t execute.”

That’s what Smith meant when he referred to the challenge of “changing the culture.”

Nebraska faltered to 5-7 last season but, with a culture of success attracting 350 consecutive sellouts since 1962, appears back on track. The Illini do not have that culture to fall back on.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.