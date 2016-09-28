Westerkamp hopes for payback

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jordan Westerkamp is 1-0 so far on the revenge tour. Not that he is calling it that.



A year ago, the star Nebraska receiver from Lombard Montini went 0-2 against his home-state schools, losing to Illinois and Northwestern. The team finished the regular season 5-7, then beat UCLA in the Foster Farms Bowl.



That performance jump-started the team’s 2016 season.



“It was a huge momentum builder going into the offseason and what we needed,” Westerkamp said.



Nebraska is 4-0 this season and ranked 15th in the latest Associated Press Top 25.



“It’s great to have the start we have,” Westerkamp said. “Guys are working their butts off, and it’s showing out there on the field. We’re going to continue to play like Nebraska should play.”



What triggered the turnaround? It starts with familiarity.



“I think it’s more that we are focusing on the details and just cleaning up the little things,” Westerkamp said. “Last year, with this new staff it was kind of like a test run. Guys weren’t completely comfortable. In Year 2, it’s a different story, and guys are comfortable. The coaches and players are so much closer, and we’ve really dialed it down and focused on the little things.”



The Cornhuskers are coming off a 24-13 win against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Westerkamp scored on a 10-yard run.



“I like to think I have pretty good speed,” Westerkamp said.



There were a bunch of Westerkamp rooters at Ryan Field. Almost 200 were in the stands, including his dad and former Illini, Bob. Luckily, most of them bought their own tickets.



“It was great to go back home and get the ‘W,’ ” Westerkamp said.



Westerkamp points to the play of quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., who earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.



“He has been playing awesome,” Westerkamp said. “It’s a credit to how he works. He’s taken a step back and looked at what he had to fix. He’s killing it. We’re super happy with how he’s been playing. We expect it out of him, and he expects it out of himself. He’s a huge reason we’re undefeated going into Week 5.”



Focusing on the Illini



Next up is a visit from Illinois. Last season, Wes Lunt hit Geronimo Allison for a late TD to give the host Illini a 14-13 win.



Westerkamp promises Illinois is just another game.



“It’s just another great opportunity to go out and get a victory,” Westerkamp said. “Yeah, my dad did play there, and that will always be special to him.”



Westerkamp is in his final year at Nebraska, where he has a chance to finish as the career receiving leader.



“I’ve had a great career here, and I’m looking to close it out on a high note,” Westerkamp said.



Though he grew up in the Chicago area, Westerkamp never has been much of a Bears fan. He favors the New England Patriots.



Illinois caught his attention when it hired Lovie Smith as coach.



“It will be pretty cool to see him on the sideline,” Westerkamp said.



Nebraska coach Mike Riley is in his second season with Westerkamp on the team.



“He’s a really good player,” Riley said. “He’s a wonderful young man. He is a heart-and-soul guy for this team. He is the same guy every day and loves to play football and loves to be with his team.”



Playing nice



Riley is a glass-half-full kind of guy. So, no surprise when asked about 1-2 Illinois, he found something positive to say.



“Their defensive front is the best one that we will face so far,” Riley said. “We had trouble with their defensive end, No. 91 (Dawuane Smoot), last year. They have two defensive ends that are good; they have defensive tackles who are good. So their front will be tough. They play a four-man front. There will be a lot of man-to-man coverage and mix in a little bit of three deep. In passing situations, they play Cover 2.



“Offensively, they are a pro style. Their quarterback is a senior, and they have two good running backs. Their rush is very effective.”



Riley is a fan of new Illinois coach Smith.



“Well, we have certainly been aware of Lovie for a long time and had a great respect for the work that he has done in football,” Riley said. “I think that the players that I have known that have played for him really, really appreciate him as a coach and as a person. So you know our paths actually have not crossed that much as far as interaction. But I’ve kind of watched him from afar, just from the platform that where he’s been. It’s probably a real good thing for Illinois to have a guy like that coaching there.”



Riley, a former NFL head coach, understands the complexity of Smith’s transition to the college game.



“I think that the thing that is definitely different is the day-to-day interaction with your own team has many different parts, other than just the football part of it,” Riley said. “And that’s probably the biggest deal about college coaching that’s different is that you know how these guys do socially, how they do academically, and how they do football are all tied into what we do.”



Full support



On Monday, Nebraska linebacker Michael Rose-Ivey explained his decision to kneel during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” last Saturday.



“I thought he did an awesome job,” Riley said. “Mike is a very, very thoughtful person. I think he is a very, very aware person. These thoughts didn’t come overnight nor did the actions he used on Saturday that they just happened by chance. He told us about it. Told the team about it.”



There have been harsh responses to Rose-Ivey from some fans.



“Everybody should be reminded that there’s lots of differences in people,” Riley said. “I’ve got 140 kids on the football team, and they are all different in their own beautiful way.”