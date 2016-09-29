Big Ten football glance: Ugly week of conference action

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs North Carolina » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) scrambles for the ball he fumbled with North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 10, 2016.

THE STANDINGS

East Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Michigan 1-0 4-0

Maryland 0-0 3-0

Ohio State 0-0 3-0

Indiana 0-0 2-1

Michigan State 0-1 2-1

Penn State 0-1 2-2

Rutgers 0-1 2-2

West Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Nebraska 1-0 4-0

Wisconsin 1-0 4-0

Iowa 1-0 3-1

Minnesota 0-0 3-0

Purdue 0-0 2-1

Illinois 0-0 1-2

Northwestern 0-1 1-3

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know what games are worthwhile on Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who, like the rest of America, didn’t exactly believe Wisconsin would win at Michigan State. He went 5-2 last week and sits at 34-8 on the season.



Northwestern at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPNU (Thumbs down; search for Cardinals playoff tickets)

TV talent: Eamon McAnaney and John Congemi

Homecoming in Iowa City. Can’t imagine a more lively atmosphere around campus in the Big Ten than what Hawkeyes fans will enjoy this weekend. The loss to North Dakota State, while deflating, doesn’t count in the Big Ten standings. That’s a good thing. Because winnable games are on the table for Iowa until Kinnick Stadium welcomes in Wisconsin on Oct. 22. But the too-close-for-comfort win at Rutgers last Saturday doesn’t exactly mean Iowa fans are lining up for tickets to the Big Ten title game just yet.

Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 31-10



Rutgers at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (Thumbs down; realize St. Louis won't make playoffs)

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Beware, Chris Ash. The first-year Rutgers coach knows all about what he is about to send his Scarlet Knights into at the Horsehoe after he served as an assistant to Urban Meyer the last two seasons. Beware, Chris Laviano, too, when the Rutgers QB passes because Ohio State already has nine interceptions this season, along with four pick-sixes. Speaking of the pass game, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett could set the school record for career TD passes. He has 55, only trailing Joe Germaine (56) and Bob Hoying (57).

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 52-13



Illinois at No. 15 Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Thumbs down; plan around Cubs' playoff games)

TV talent: Dave Lamont, Kelly Stouffer and Paul Carcaterra

It’ll be homecoming in Lincoln, one of four games this season for Lovie Smith’s program in which Illinois is the homecoming foe. That’s not a good sign. Neither is the fact Tommy Armstrong Jr., whose 81 total touchdowns is most among active Big Ten players and ranks second nationally, is playing perhaps the best ball of his four-year career with the Cornhuskers. The quarterback still remembers what happened last season in Champaign and the awful last-minute decisions he made. Suffice to say, he’s eager to make up for it.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 41-14



Purdue at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; look ahead to NLCS schedule)

TV talent: Joe Beninati and J Leman

Beating Nevada and Eastern Kentucky doesn’t exactly mean the Boilermakers are ready to handle the gauntlet of Big Ten play that is coming their way. But Darrell Hazell has never started 2-1 in his first four seasons at Purdue until this campaign. So there’s that glint of hope. And these: The Boilermakers’ defense was stingy against Nevada, and quarterback David Blough topped 300 passing yards for the second straight game. Don’t be stunned if Purdue, ahead of its trip to Champaign next Saturday, leaves College Park with a win.

Daniels’ pick: Purdue, 23-22



No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 4 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ABC (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Dave Fleming, Brian Griese and Todd McShay

The game of the season for Wisconsin. Then again, it seems like we’ve heard that already this year against LSU and Michigan State. Both games didn’t seem to favor Wisconsin, but lo and behold, Bucky emerged with wins. Paul Chryst’s defense is leading the way to the perfect start, with T.J. Watt doing his best impersonation of older brother J.J. by corralling 21/2 sacks against Michigan State. While the fact a top-10 matchup is happening Saturday in Ann Arbor is hard to believe based on preseason prognostications, what’s harder to believe is these two teams are going to play for the first time since 2010. Thanks, Maryland and Rutgers.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 28-17



Minnesota at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; peek at World Series schedule)

TV talent: Brandon Gaudin and Chuck Long

The heat is starting to crank up even more on James Franklin. The third-year Penn State coach comes into Saturday’s game in Happy Valley with a 16-14 record, leaving many Nittany Lions supporters unhappy with their coach. After watching the Illini defense under Tim Banks the last four seasons, would any Illini fan be surprised that Penn State is giving up an average of 32 points on a defense he now co-coordinates? Minnesota is playing away from TCF Bank Stadium for the first time this season, but quarterback Mitch Leidner has the Golden Gophers’ offense operating at a high rate so far. Look for the trend to continue at Beaver Stadium.

Daniels’ pick: Minnesota, 30-24



No. 17 Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; try not to get your hopes up)

TV talent: Eric Collins and Glen Mason

Perhaps the rust the Spartans showed against Wisconsin can be blamed on the noon kickoff (local time) that Michigan State had last Saturday at home. Mark Dantonio’s team returns to the nighttime environment that produced its first two wins this season. Losing to an improved Wake Forest team at home isn’t exactly a signal the Hoosiers will miss out on a bowl game this season, but Kevin Wilson realizes it’s not exactly easy sledding to start Big Ten play with the Spartans, who have won seven straight meetings between the two schools.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 41-20

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

Player, School PREV.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1

Jabril Peppers, Michigan 2

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State 3

Wilton Speight, Michigan 4

T. Armstrong Jr., Neb. —

Illini MVP

NAME, POS. PREV.

Carroll Phillips, DE 2

Hardy Nickerson, LB 3

Wes Lunt, QB 5

Malik Turner, WR —

Lovie Smith, coach 4

Coach of the Year

COACH, School PREV.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 5

Mike Riley, Nebraska 4

Tracy Claeys, Minnesota —

Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Wisconsin

Outback Nebraska

TaxSlayer Michigan State

Holiday Iowa

Music City Minnesota

Foster Farms Penn State

Pinstripe Maryland

Heart of Dallas Indiana

