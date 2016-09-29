Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 5, 2016)

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs North Carolina » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) scrambles for the ball he fumbled with North Carolina defensive end Mikey Bart (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 10, 2016.

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

Wisconsin

Do you remember when the Badgers were at or near the bottom of the Big Ten every year? H.U. does, too. It all changed when Wisconsin was smart enough to hire longtime college assistant coach Barry Alvarez to run the program. The guy is a football wizard. He figured out what style works best in Wisconsin and put the pieces together to make it happen. Big linemen, rugged runners, tough quarterbacks. Now, it seems, Wisconsin is to the point where it can plug in players and coaches and still keep winning. Gary Andersen wasn’t the right fit, which he knew right away. But Paul Chryst is from the Alvarez tree. Not only did the Badgers beat Michigan State in East Lansing, they embarrassed them. It looked like Wisconsin was using 12 or 13 guys (that would be illegal). No rest for Chryst and friends, who travel to Michigan on Saturday. Who set up tis schedule, by the way? Someone very mean.



Team of the Weak

Georgia

The Bulldogs were cruising along at 3-0 thinking they were pretty hot stuff. Then, they went to Oxford and got crushed by 1-2 Mississippi. What happened? Well, the Rebels are better than their record indicates. The two losses came against Florida State and Alabama. And they were leading both games along the way. More to the point, Georgia is a bit of a pretender. The folks in Athens got rid of solid Mark Richt to bring in alumnus Kirby Smart. Problem is, we don’t know if Smart can run his own program. How much of Alabama’s success belonged to Nick Saban and how much of it was Smart? A warning to impatient fans: Watch what you wish for. That shiny new car might be a lemon. The new coach is supposedly a defensive guru. His team just gave up 509 yards to Mississippi. His genius card is about to get pulled.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

Sure, the Fighting Sabans are good. Really good. Thirty-third team in the NFL good. So, why are they playing Kent State? Isn’t there a Power 5 team that is willing to travel to Tuscaloosa? No team should be required to play a difficult game every week. But Alabama needs to be held to a higher standard. Maybe it should be ranked on a curve. We know Saban is the smartest coach in the room, so his team has to take on more challenges. Later in the season, the Crimson Tide plays Chattanooga. Shame on Alabama. Kentucky will put up little resistance Saturday.



2. Ohio State (2)

Speaking of teams that haven’t been tested, the Buckeyes have outscored Bowling Green, Tulsa and Oklahoma 1,000-0. OK, not quite that much, but 170-37. Domination, just like the folks in Columbus want. More of the same Saturday when Rutgers visits. Then, Indiana the following week. Also at home. Eventually, we are going to find out how much the Buckeyes were hurt by early defections. But for now it is a string of practice games for Urban Meyer.



3. Louisville (3)

No reason to question the Cardinals’ schedule. They already have a big win against Florida State. On Saturday, Lamar Jackson takes his Heisman case to Clemson for a game against Deshaun Watson and the Tigers. And late in the season, a playoff berth might be on the line when Louisville travels to Houston. H.U. no longer thinks of Louisville as a basketball school.



4. Michigan (—)

The Wolverines move up a spot after a convincing win against Penn State. They slip past Clemson, which will have a chance to regain the final spot on the playoff list with a win against Louisville. Does that make sense? What also makes sense is that the folks in Ann Arbor sure have a lot of famous friends. Tom Brady and Derek Jeter make for a very good start. As goofy as he seems, hard to argue with the way Michigan is playing with Jim Harbaugh in charge. The team hosts Big Ten West-favorite Wisconsin on Saturday. Can the Badgers sweep the state? An important note: Michigan is playing without the benefit of all of Harbaugh’s recruits. Give the coach a couple years and it will be Alabama West. Or Ohio State North.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Florida International (—)

Early in his fourth season, Ron Turner was fired by the Golden Panthers on Sunday. The last straw for the winless team might have been a blowout loss to Central Florida. To be fair to Turner, the early schedule was overloaded with a pair of games against visiting Big Ten teams (Indiana and Maryland). Given the circumstances when he arrived, Turner did a good job fixing many of FIU’s problems. Good luck to interim coach Ron Cooper.



127. Notre Dame (—)

Losing to Michigan State or Texas is OK. Losing at home to Duke is not. Especially when you lead in the second half. And especially when the Blue Devils are 1-2 going into the game with their lone win against the FCS. The Irish got so annoyed by the loss and their 1-3 start that they fired their defensive coordinator. Notre Dame should get a win Saturday against Syracuse. That was supposed to be the case last week, too. But a .500 record for the season is far from a lock.



126. Northern Illinois (—)

Author Dan Verdun wrote the book on the Huskies. Bet he never expected Northern Illinois to start the season 0-4. One of the losses came in triple overtime against Wyoming. And another came against San Diego State, which is ranked in H.U.’s latest Top 25. But losing at home to FCS school Western Illinois is not acceptable in DeKalb.



125. San Jose State (—)

There might not be a better guy in college athletics than Spartans sports information director Lawrence Fan, who does a great job promoting the team. It is too bad Fan hasn’t had more to work with. Give him a Top 25 program and Fan would win his school a bunch of awards and All-America honors. But San Jose State has struggled during Fan’s time. Not a good sign to lose to previous F.F. leader Iowa State. In a blowout.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. Big Ten 2

2. SEC 1

3. ACC 3

4. American 4

5. Big 12 5

6. Pac-12 6

7. MAC 7

8. Mountain West 8

9. Sun Belt 10

10. Conference USA 9



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — H.U. doesn’t remember an early Heisman race that was as lopsided as this one. The quarterback threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns against Marshall on Saturday. Put up big numbers and beat Clemson this weekend and the Heisman race will be just like the NL Central: done before it got started.



2. Greg Ward Jr., Houston — The quarterback threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win against Texas State. He was looking to punish UConn in a late game Thursday. A year ago, UConn was the only team to beat Houston.



3. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State — That makes it three quarterbacks on the list this week. Barrett is coming off an open week, which should mean he will be ready to throw for 300 yards and run for another 100 against Rutgers. Important to note that Barrett lost a lot of his top weapons to graduation/early departures, which makes his start even more impressive.



Random thoughts

Les is more

H.U. still can’t believe LSU pulled the trigger and fired Les Miles. All the guy did was win the school a national title and regularly recruit some of the best talent in the country. But this was supposed to be a big year in Baton Rouge. H.U. considered putting the Tigers at the top of his preseason Top 25, but luckily decided against it. Ed Orgeron might be just what the school needs. We will see. Meyer has already denied any interest. Why would he leave Ohio State for LSU? There is no answer to that question.



They’re going to Disney World

The ACC has found a new home for its Dec. 3 title game: Orlando. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will be thrilled. The game was originally scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., but the conference decided to find a new venue because of North Carolina’s anti-LGBT laws. Actually, the move farther south should help with conditions. The ACC title game is expected to decide at least one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. Better to have it in Florida.



Wake-ing up

Some of you might be surprised by Wake Forest’s 4-0 getaway. H.U. is not. Why? Because the school hired the right coach. I first talked to Dave Clawson when he was in charge at Bowling Green from 2009 to 2013. He was on the ball and the kind of personality that you just knew meant he would be moving on. If Wake Forest can get past North Carolina State on Saturday, it has a good chance to be bowl eligible by the time it plays Florida State on Oct. 15. A nine-win season and a nice bowl trip for the Demon Deacons is possible.

