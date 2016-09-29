Postcard from Bob: This one's for the boss

College football writer and Omaha native Bob Asmussen couldn’t wait for the next Illinois game. So, he went home early to cover Saturday’s game in Nebraska, and he’s sending postcards throughout the week:

This one is for the Big Boss. But the rest of you can read it too.

Jim,

Guess where I went Thursday? That’s right, Millard North.

The high school in suburban Omaha is the proud home of 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch. Yeah, yeah, Jim, there should be a recount.

That season, Crouch ran for 1,115 yards and 18 touchdowns. He threw for 1,510 yards and seven scores. And he led Nebraska to an 11-1 record. The Heisman voters picked Crouch as the winner in a close call over Miami’s Ken Dorsey and Florida’s Rex Grossman. Joey “Ballgame” Harrington was a distant fourth.

I can’t figure out why you don’t like Crouch. Maybe it was his throwing motion. Or the fact his team struggled at the end of the season. Nebraska got stomped In the regular-season finale against Colorado and in the national title game against Miami.

I have heard you make fun of Crouch’s paltry pro career. But, nowhere on the Heisman ballot does it say “Best college player with a bright NFL future.”

At the end of Millard North’s trophy case, there is a display (left) that honors the local hero. If I see the real deal at Saturday’s game, I will pass along your email.

I have to run. I think I see Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers driving by.