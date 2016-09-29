Tight end Johnson doesn't fall far from family tree

CHAMPAIGN — The last Illinois football player to score a touchdown entering Saturday’s Big Ten opener at Nebraska isn’t Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Or Malik Turner. Or Kendrick Foster.

The aforementioned trio has a combined seven touchdowns this season. But it’s tight end Ainslie Johnson, projected to figure minimally into the Illini’s plans before the season started, who holds the distinction of the last Illini to grace the end zone before they travel to face the 15th-ranked Cornhuskers.

Johnson heads into Saturday with five catches for 85 yards on the season, with his 56-yard touchdown catch off a trick play against Western Michigan accounting for the bulk of his receiving yardage.

But for the 6-foot-2, 230-pound native of Anaheim, Calif., his role is more than just hauling in receptions.

“Tight end-wise, we’re not just real interested in a guy that can just catch the ball and split out,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We need a guy who can block when we need him to. On play-action passes when we call his number, we need him to step up and make a play. He did, of course, the other game.

“It’s one thing to be open, but that’s like when people miss a layup from time to time,” Smith continued. “You’ve got to catch it and get it in the end zone. He did that, and he’s just been a consistent player. He shows up every day with his lunch pail.”

The work ethic and intangibles Johnson — who only had one catch for 2 yards last season and didn’t play in the final seven regular-season games of 2015 — brings to the tight end position were thrust upon him from an early age.

His father, Damone, spent seven NFL seasons as a tight end with the Los Angeles Rams from 1986 to 1992, accumulating 132 career catches for 1,015 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“My dad definitely urged me to play football, but he let the game just come to me,” said Ainslie Johnson, in his second and final season with the Illini after transferring in from Cerritos College following the 2014 season. “He never really told me what position I had to play.”

Johnson started playing when he was 8 years old, spending the first four years along both offensive and defensive lines before shifting to tight end at the age of 12. The fan of Antonio Gates — sorry, pops, his favorite NFL team is the San Diego Chargers despite the Rams moving back to Los Angeles from St. Louis prior to the start of the 2016 NFL season — likes the multi-facted skill set he has to use at tight end.

“I like that you can be physical and block, along with catching passes and running routes to be able to get into the end zone,” Johnson said. “To me, it’s a perfect combination.”

So far, his abilities have led to increased playing time this season with the Illini.

“The big key for me is knowing my assignments and giving more effort and giving it my all when I’m in,” Johnson said. “I just have the mentality to not take any plays off. I know I have to do my job.

“Another big thing with that is focusing more in the meetings and helping the younger guys learn the plays. When you explain it to somebody else, that makes it that much easier for you to grasp it yourself.”

Johnson is one of three senior tight ends Illinois has this season, along with Tyler White and Andrew Davis. Through three games, the 22-year-old Johnson is also the most productive tight end the Illini have.

“I know that I can provide a spark for the team, whether it be a big play or motivation on the sidelines,” Johnson said. “It gives you more confidence to be able to know you can perform with the best of them."